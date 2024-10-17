‘Like a Main Street, U.S.A. parade’ brought to life: Disney on Ice’s Magic in the Stars to light up the Spokane Arena

Moana steers her wa’a kaulua on the ice as part of Disney on Ice’s Magic in the Stars running this weekend at the Spokane Arena. (Disney On Ice/Feld Entertainment)

By Jordan Tolley-Turner The Spokesman-Review

This weekend, Disney On Ice returns with their newest presentation of youthful magic and child-like wonder: Magic in the Stars.

The show will feature 56 beloved Disney characters from 14 different films. An array of ice skating, costumes, stunts and even aerial acrobatics will be performed by characters old and new, such as Raya from 2021’s “Raya and the Last Dragon.”

Disney On Ice has long brought enchanting charm to the Spokane Arena, but this show is Disney’s biggest production yet.

One of those enacting the spirit of Disney is John Stuart, who plays Prince Charming.

“It’s like a Main Street, U.S.A. parade from the parks brought to life in Spokane,” Stuart said.

Hailing from Virginia, Stuart has spent the vast majority of his life on the ice, whether that be as a child in Germany or as a teenager living with his coach in Pennsylvania to fully dedicate himself to competitive figure skating.

Even after about a decade with the “frozen circus,” Stuart and his inner child have yet to tire of the job.

“There’s still pinch-me moments of realizing that I’m portraying this character or these characters that I grew up watching,” Stuart said.

But the real drive behind the job is connecting with those in the audience. Stuart loves seeing the reactions of children and even adults who are witnessing the magic before their very eyes.

Specifically, Stuart finds great pride and joy in consistently being a part of the first performance that so many children see. Before a lifetime of seeing concerts, there is Disney On Ice for many, and there’s something beautiful about being a part of that.

“To provide an opportunity for families to make these memories is really, really special for us,” Stuart said.