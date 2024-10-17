Stunt performer Steve-O is bringing his high jinks Friday to the First Interstate Center for the Arts

From staff reports

Best known for his outrageous stunts on the 2000s MTV reality series “Jackass,” Steve-O, born Stephen Glover, will be bringing his wild antics to the Lilac City for his “Super Dummy” tour.

Steve-O, 50, rose to fame on “Jackass,” becoming a fan favorite for his wild and dangerous acts, alongside castmates Johnny Knoxville, Bam Margera and others.

The group’s antics over the decades have led to serious injuries. Steve-O has fractured his back after being pushed down stairs for a stunt with rapper 50 Cent, broken several bones and had multiple surgeries.

In 2017, one stunt landed Steve-O with first-degree burns from trying to make “fire angels” by laying in rocket fuel. He told Yahoo! Entertainment in 2022 that he had to have skin graft surgery on 15% of his body.

In September of this year, Steve-O revealed he nearly underwent surgery for breast implants in an interview with the online entertainment publication Consequence. Fate, however, intervened, he told the publication: “On the day that the scheduled surgery was supposed to happen, I was checking out at the supermarket. And the person ringing up my groceries was evidently transgender, and it struck me as a sign from the universe. So I asked the transgender person if I could run something by them, and I had a conversation with this person that had a profound impact on me.”

Why the implants? The stunt performer was planning on dressing up as a woman as an on-the-streets prank for his “Super Dummy” tour.

“It involved me getting my whole body waxed, with airbrushing to remove all of my tattoos, and I lost literally 20 pounds to get really slender and petite,” he told Consequence. “So I would be hairless, tattooless, with a pink bikini top and Daisy Duke shorts, and a motorcycle helmet covering my entire face and head.”

The “Jackass” TV series of the ’00s expanded into several stunt-filled films, including the most recent 2022’s “Jackass Forever,” in which Steve-O rejoined castmate Knoxville. The film went on to be No. 1 at the box office. He has two published books, “Professional Idiot: A Memoir” in 2012 and “A Hard Kick in the Nuts: What I Learned from a Lifetime of Terrible Decisions” in 2022.

Outside of film, television and touring, Steve-O continues to be active on his YouTube channel and hosts the podcast “Wild Ride with Steve-O,” which has included guests such as Post Malone, Demi Lovato, Shaq and Tom Delonge from Blink-182.

The reality TV star will be at the First Interstate Center for the Arts at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Tickets range from $35.75 to $55.75 and can purchased through ticketswest.com.