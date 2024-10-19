Friday Night (High)lights: Gonzaga Prep vs Central Valley showcased everything right about high school football

I want to preface today’s column by saying that what follows is not meant to be a slight against anyone. Rather, it is meant for praising a few, and inspiring some others.

Friday’s game featuring Gonzaga Prep at Central Valley was a joy in every way. Friday Night Lights at its best.

From the manner in which the game was played, to the exciting ending; from the postgame comments by the coaches to the availability of definitive stats mere moments from the conclusion; and to the top-notch facilities – for the players, fans and yes, working media – it was how high school football in our area could be and should be.

I understand – better than most – that there are a thousand complicating factors when it comes to putting on a high school sporting event. As with everything else in life right now, it seems, good help is hard to find. Everyone wants to be entertained but very few will bear that responsibility.

So let this serve as a call to action. You don’t have to be a former athlete to be an athletic supporter (that’s an old joke). If you are reading this column in your Sunday paper (or tracked it down online), you are the perfect candidate to help out.

Volunteer for the chain gang. Offer to help with stats. Work the gate. Sign up as a bus driver. Register to become a referee – there is a dire shortage in our region. There are a million ways to help out, and it’s all to the benefit of the kids.

If you don’t know who to contact, reach out to me and I’ll put you in touch.

And it’s not just for football. There’s a need for help throughout the school year in every sport.

I get that we’re all busy in our own way. But trust me – the people that organize these games are busier than most. I promise you the folks at the school you cheer for could use a little help.

Battle royale

As mentioned above, the G-Prep-CV matchup was just a terrific game involving two well-coached teams with tremendous respect for each other, and it all came down to a blocked kick with a minute to go.

Both teams went away from tested game plans a bit. No. 3-ranked G-Prep (7-0) went more to its counter and pitch backs in the first half until the ball got slick from the rain in the second half, while CV (5-2) went to a four-wide spread and threw it a lot more and featured Beau Butner more as a receiver than runner – he had just 15 carries to go with six catches.

The chess match carried throughout the game, and CV QB Tuff Ryan showed his mettle late, connecting with receiver Kamden Lanphere almost at will in the fourth quarter to set up the potential go-ahead field goal.

In the end, though, it was Jacobe McClelland’s feat of athletic bravura on the kick block that saved the day more than any strategy.

Plugging along

No. 7-ranked Mead (7-0) had little trouble dispatching Cheney on the road, building a 28-0 halftime lead and cruising to a 42-0 finish. Keegan Mallon did what he’s done all season – 179 rushing yards with three TDs.

Now, the game we’ve all been waiting for this season is upon us. If you’re a fan of the running game, the Mead-Gonzaga Prep showdown in the late game Friday at Union Stadium is for you.

Stealth mode

Perhaps the most impressive win of the week was Lewis and Clark besting Shadle Park 31-7, keeping the Highlanders out of the end zone for most of the night. The Tigers (4-3) haven’t gotten much attention this season in 4A due to G-Prep and Mead going undefeated so far, but they have steadily gotten better as the season progresses.

LC has been held to fewer than 26 points just twice this season – to the aforementioned Bullpups and Panthers. The Tigers are a lock for the GSL No. 3 postseason seed, and as such will face the Mid-Columbia Conference No. 3 in the play-in game to the Round of 32 the Tuesday after the regular season ends.

Opposite directions

When Shadle Park started 4-1 – with a win over Mt. Spokane – while the Wildcats went 1-4, it looked like the Highlanders were in good shape to claim the GSL’s second 3A berth to the Round of 32. But as Lee Corso says on College Football Gameday, “Not so fast, my friends.”

Mt. Spokane (3-4) has won three straight including Friday’s rout of Ferris, outscoring opponents 118-37, with Ridgeline (3-4) at home before finishing with Cheney (1-6) on the road. Meanwhile. Shadle – which has scored seven points combined the past two weeks – still has to play CV and Mead.

The Wildcats have to win out and Shadle (4-3) has to lose both for Mt. Spokane to take the playoff spot away from the Highlanders. But what once looked to be a foregone conclusion is now very much up in the air.

Inevitable

Seventh-ranked West Valley (7-0) passed its last real threat to an undefeated season, knocking off Deer Park 41-25, behind another strong effort from Austin Powers, who carried 22 times for 219 yards and three TDs.

The Eagles have just North Central and East Valley – with one league win between them – left on their schedule. They should be suited for a favorable matchup in the 2A Round of 32.