Woman killed in motorcycle crash ID’d as 32-year-old

The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a woman who died in a motorcycle crash last week.

Briana Koon, 32, died of blunt force injuries last Friday near Mead. Her death was ruled an accident.

Deputies responded at about 7:10 p.m. for the crash in the 8900 block of North Fairview Road that evening, according to a release from the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office. Koon was a passenger on the motorcycle and died at the scene. The man driving the motorcycle was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Traffic Unit investigators’ initial reports indicate speed and possible impairment could be contributing factors to the crash, the release said.