What to stream: Dive into secretive world of the Vatican with these pontiff picks

By Katie Walsh Tribune News Service

With Edward Berger’s papal election thriller “Conclave” hitting theaters in wide release, it’s a chance to consider all the films and TV shows of late that have delved into the secretive world of the Vatican. From documentaries to horror films, the heart of the Catholic Church has fascinated filmmakers and become rich territory upon which to explore philosophy, morality, ritual and tradition. So if “Conclave” has you hankering for more pope content, look no further than this list.

One of the best and most surprising films about the papacy comes from Fernando Meirelles (the director of “City of God”) who directed the Pope Francis biopic of sorts, “The Two Popes,” about the transfer of leadership from Pope Benedict (Anthony Hopkins) to Pope Francis (Jonathan Pryce). This surprisingly lively film, written by Anthony McCarten, balances biography with larger questions about the future of the church, all contained within this two-hander film. Stream it on Netflix.

But before there were two, there was “The Young Pope,” a satirical miniseries from Italian master filmmaker Paolo Sorrentino. Starring Jude Law as the youthful pope in question (a fictional character), and Diane Keaton as his nun confidant, this daring series ran for 10 episodes in 2016. Stream it on Max.

Another Italian filmmaker tackled the papacy in 2011, with “We Have a Pope,” directed by actor/filmmaker Nanni Moretti. In this dramedy, Michel Piccoli plays a newly elected pope who relies on his therapist (Moretti) in order to tackle the job. Stream it on the Roku Channel, Tubi and Kanopy.

The scandal and intrigue of the 15th-century papacy was depicted in the series “The Borgias” (2011-2013) in which Jeremy Irons plays Pope Alexander VI, controlling power in Italy through his sons, and murder, war and marriage of course. Stream “The Borgias” on Paramount+.

For something a bit more realistic, the documentary “In Viaggio: The Travels of Pope Francis,” by Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Gianfranco Rosi, chronicles the travels of Pope Francis around the globe during the first nine years of his papacy, attempting to tackle issues of poverty, migration, war and the environment. Stream it on Hulu or rent it on other platforms.

Finally, for a spooky season appropriate watch, there is always “The Pope’s Exorcist,” the 2023 horror film directed by Julius Avery, in which Russell Crowe stars as the real Father Gabriele Amorth, the official exorcist of the Vatican (who died in 2016). The iconic Franco Nero stars as the Pope himself in this horror film, which you can stream on Netflix or rent elsewhere.