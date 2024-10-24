Appalachian country artist Charles Wesley Godwin to take Knitting Factory stage

From staff reports

Charles Wesley Godwin is bringing his Appalachian country flare to the Knitting Factory this weekend.

Since his music career began in 2018, Godwin has been telling stories of love, family and his home of West Virginia through a traditional, folk-rooted sound.

Godwin has released three studio albums, including 2023’s “Family Ties.” His latest project is a two-song EP featuring a cover of Bruce Springsteen’s “State Trooper” as well as a track titled “10-38,” which was written by Godwin as a continuation of “State Trooper.”

A few of Godwin’s most popular songs include “All Again,” “Dance in Rain,” “Hardwood Floors,” “Cue Country Roads” and “Strong.”

Godwin also has multiple tracks with other artists, such as “Jamie” with Zach Bryan and the recently released “Mr. Meyers” with Evan Honer.

Godwin’s extensive touring schedule will bring him to Spokane and the Knitting Factory at 8 p.m. Friday. All-ages tickets for $37 can be found at TicketWeb.com.

Joining Godwin is fellow traditionalist country riser Jesse Daniel. Daniel released a new record titled “Countin’ the Miles” in June and he is known for tracks like “Clayton Was a Cowboy,” “Rollin’ On” and “Tomorrow’s Good Ol’ Days” featuring Ben Haggard.