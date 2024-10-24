Idaho leans on ‘Takeaway Tommy’ McCormick, secondary ahead of clash with EWU

By Peter Harriman The Spokesman-Review

MOSCOW, Idaho – The Idaho Vandals will look to nurture their regained momentum when they host Eastern Washington Saturday.

Set for a rivalry named the Che-Scow Cup by Idaho coach Jason Eck, the Vandals (5-3, 2-2 in the Big Sky) take on the Eagles after a 34-29 victory over Cal Poly. That win came in the wake of a 38-7 loss against Montana State.

The Eagles (2-5, 1-2) will try to jump-start a season that has seen them struggle on defense but score frequently.

In a game within the game, Idaho’s senior safety Tommy McCormick will face EWU’s veteran receiver Efton Chism III for the final time.

“We came in at the same time.” McCormick said.

Both played in the 2021 spring season and in the next three fall seasons.

The Vandals have won the past two games, but their old hands no doubt still cringe to recall the 71-21 beating the Eagles handed out in fall 2021. Chism caught three touchdowns for 56 yards and a pair of touchdowns in that one.

“He’s a great player. They definitely like to get him the ball, too,” McCormick said

.

Chism has 69 receptions for 750 yards and eight touchdowns.

“They are targeting him more this year than the rest of their receivers combined,” Eck said.

For his career, Chism has 295 receptions for 3,291 yards with 32 touchdowns.

McCormick has been similarly productive on defense for the Vandals. For his career, he has amassed 214 tackles, including 8.6 tackles for loss, with six interceptions and a touchdown.

Although Chism plays on the outside in three-wide formations, according to McCormick, most of the time he lines up in the slot.

There he is the responsibility of safeties such as McCormick.

“He is really smart,” McCormick said. “Playing against a zone, he can find the open spots.

“He is a pretty shifty guy. … He is usually off the ball in the slot.

“We have got to make sure we have bodies on bodies. We know the ball is going to be coming out fast.”

Since he was a freshman, McCormick has been strong against the run and a reliable presence in the secondary in pass defense.

“He is a great communicator,” Eck said. “He has a great understanding of what we are doing.

“The guys feel better when Tommy is in there.”

For all the time they have spent on opposite sides of the ball, McCormick and Chism apparently have a restrained relationship.

“I am not much of one to talk at all,” McCormick said. “(Chism) will at times, but it is usually, ‘Good tackle. Good play.’ Stuff like that.”

The outcome of their final clash may determine whether McCormick seeks out his longtime Eagles’ rival afterward.

“Sometimes you see players look for each other after a game,” he said. “I don’t know. It depends.”

McCormick has one interception, for a touchdown, this year.

But when he was a sophomore, he had four picks, which earned him the nickname “Takeaway Tommy” from Eck.

Although McCormick is likely to spend more time close to the line of scrimmage defending against the run Saturday, Eck said he will “have some opportunities” to be a ballhawk against Chism. .

“We have challenged our defense to see if we can get some turnovers this week,” Eck said. “(The Eagles) are extremely efficient on offense. They are one of the most efficient teams I have seen.

“They do not have as many big plays as a Montana State, but they are consistent.”