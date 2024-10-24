Prep roundup: Hayden Anderson hat tricks in East Valley win over Deer Park; Gonzaga Prep, Ridgeline clinch volleyball top seeds
From staff reports
Roundup of Thursday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and Eastern Washington.
Girls soccer
GSL 2A
East Valley 3, Deer Park 2: Hayden Anderson scored three goals and the visiting Knights (7-6-1, 4-6) beat the Stags (7-7, 4-7). Avery Mitchell and Rylee Pfiefer each scored for Deer Park.
North Central 7, Rogers 0: Kate Turnbull and Ava Gomez had two goals apiece and the Wolfpack (7-9, 5-7) beat the visiting Pirates (0-13, 0-10).
Clarkston 2, Pullman 1: Rebecca Skinner scored two goals and the Bantams (9-5, 6-5) beat the visiting Greyhounds (10-4, 8-3).
Others
Lakeside 1, Riverside 0: Katie Higens scored the go-ahead goal in the 68th minute and the visiting Eagles (6-5-1, 4-0) beat the Rams (5-6, 2-2) to clinch the Northeast A League championship. Bre Oleson made three save and Kira Mace had two for Lakeside.
Freeman 14, Kettle Falls 2: Rylee Russell and Aubrey Gregory scored four goals apiece and the visiting Scotties (14-0, 11-0) beat the Bulldogs (0-12, 0-11) in a Northeast 2B game. Russell has 44 goals this season, the most in Washington throughout all classifications.
Northwest Christian 4, Davenport 3: The visiting Crusaders (10-2-1, 7-2) edged the Gorillas (10-4, 8-3) in an NE2B game.
Volleyball
GSL 4A/3A
Ridgeline 3, Mt. Spokane 2: Olivia Phipps had 12 kills and the Falcons (12-1, 8-0) beat the visiting Wildcats (8-2, 6-2) 25-14, 25-16, 20-25, 16-25, 15-9. Ridgeline clinched the GSL league title and the top 3A seed to the district playoffs.
Gonzaga Prep 3, Mead 0: Olivia Ohman had eight kills and the Bulldogs (10-2, 7-1) swept the visiting Panthers (5-6, 4-4) 28-26, 25-17, 25-21. G-Prep clinched the GSL’s top 4A seed to the district playoffs.
Lewis and Clark 3, Ferris 1: Lily Roberts had 18 kills and the Tigers (6-7, 5-3) beat the visiting Saxons (5-6, 2-6) 22-25, 25-21, 27-25, 25-14.
University 3, Cheney 0: Ashlyn Aaron had 10 kills and the visiting Titans (3-8, 2-6) swept the Blackhawks (4-10, 1-7) 25-20, 25-16, 25-17.
Shadle Park 3, Central Valley 1: Teagan Schroeder had 17 kills and the Highlanders (9-7, 3-5) beat the visiting Bears (3-10, 2-6) 24-26, 25-19, 25-14, 26-24. Keilee Eskelsen led CV with 13 kills.
GSL 2A
Deer Park 3, East Valley 0: Camryn Chapman had 16 kills and the Stags (12-3, 7-3) swept the visiting Knights (2-12, 2-8) 25-14, 25-20, 27-25. Kamea Davis had 18 digs and 18 assists for East Valley.
Pullman 3, Clarkston 0: Jasmyne Washington had 15 kills and the visiting Greyhounds (10-5, 8-3) swept the Bantams (5-6, 5-5) 25-17, 25-21, 25-17.
NEA
Lakeside 3, Riverside 1: Bella Tobeck had 13 kills and the visiting Eagles (10-2, 5-0) beat the Rams (8-7, 3-2) 26-24, 25-23, 26-28, 26-24.
Medical Lake 3, Colville 2: Zoe Wilson had 11 kills and the Cardinals (7-9, 2-3) beat the visiting Crimson Hawks (2-10, 0-5) 25-17, 25-18, 17-25, 16-25, 15-10.