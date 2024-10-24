Prep roundup: Hayden Anderson hat tricks in East Valley win over Deer Park; Gonzaga Prep, Ridgeline clinch volleyball top seeds

Updated Fri., Oct. 25, 2024 at 12:39 a.m.

From staff reports

Roundup of Thursday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and Eastern Washington.

Girls soccer

GSL 2A

East Valley 3, Deer Park 2: Hayden Anderson scored three goals and the visiting Knights (7-6-1, 4-6) beat the Stags (7-7, 4-7). Avery Mitchell and Rylee Pfiefer each scored for Deer Park.

North Central 7, Rogers 0: Kate Turnbull and Ava Gomez had two goals apiece and the Wolfpack (7-9, 5-7) beat the visiting Pirates (0-13, 0-10).

Clarkston 2, Pullman 1: Rebecca Skinner scored two goals and the Bantams (9-5, 6-5) beat the visiting Greyhounds (10-4, 8-3).

Others

Lakeside 1, Riverside 0: Katie Higens scored the go-ahead goal in the 68th minute and the visiting Eagles (6-5-1, 4-0) beat the Rams (5-6, 2-2) to clinch the Northeast A League championship. Bre Oleson made three save and Kira Mace had two for Lakeside.

Freeman 14, Kettle Falls 2: Rylee Russell and Aubrey Gregory scored four goals apiece and the visiting Scotties (14-0, 11-0) beat the Bulldogs (0-12, 0-11) in a Northeast 2B game. Russell has 44 goals this season, the most in Washington throughout all classifications.

Northwest Christian 4, Davenport 3: The visiting Crusaders (10-2-1, 7-2) edged the Gorillas (10-4, 8-3) in an NE2B game.

Volleyball

GSL 4A/3A

Ridgeline 3, Mt. Spokane 2: Olivia Phipps had 12 kills and the Falcons (12-1, 8-0) beat the visiting Wildcats (8-2, 6-2) 25-14, 25-16, 20-25, 16-25, 15-9. Ridgeline clinched the GSL league title and the top 3A seed to the district playoffs.

Gonzaga Prep 3, Mead 0: Olivia Ohman had eight kills and the Bulldogs (10-2, 7-1) swept the visiting Panthers (5-6, 4-4) 28-26, 25-17, 25-21. G-Prep clinched the GSL’s top 4A seed to the district playoffs.

Lewis and Clark 3, Ferris 1: Lily Roberts had 18 kills and the Tigers (6-7, 5-3) beat the visiting Saxons (5-6, 2-6) 22-25, 25-21, 27-25, 25-14.

University 3, Cheney 0: Ashlyn Aaron had 10 kills and the visiting Titans (3-8, 2-6) swept the Blackhawks (4-10, 1-7) 25-20, 25-16, 25-17.

Shadle Park 3, Central Valley 1: Teagan Schroeder had 17 kills and the Highlanders (9-7, 3-5) beat the visiting Bears (3-10, 2-6) 24-26, 25-19, 25-14, 26-24. Keilee Eskelsen led CV with 13 kills.

GSL 2A

Deer Park 3, East Valley 0: Camryn Chapman had 16 kills and the Stags (12-3, 7-3) swept the visiting Knights (2-12, 2-8) 25-14, 25-20, 27-25. Kamea Davis had 18 digs and 18 assists for East Valley.

Pullman 3, Clarkston 0: Jasmyne Washington had 15 kills and the visiting Greyhounds (10-5, 8-3) swept the Bantams (5-6, 5-5) 25-17, 25-21, 25-17.

NEA

Lakeside 3, Riverside 1: Bella Tobeck had 13 kills and the visiting Eagles (10-2, 5-0) beat the Rams (8-7, 3-2) 26-24, 25-23, 26-28, 26-24.

Medical Lake 3, Colville 2: Zoe Wilson had 11 kills and the Cardinals (7-9, 2-3) beat the visiting Crimson Hawks (2-10, 0-5) 25-17, 25-18, 17-25, 16-25, 15-10.

NE2B

St. George’s 3, Chewelah 1: Kaylee Clark had 10 kills, Kalea Schlenker added 19 assists, and the Dragons (3-12, 3-7) beat the visiting Cougars (1-10, 1-8).

Northwest Christian 3, Kettle Falls 0: Kaitlyn Waters had eight kills, Chlarice Carey added 12 assists and the Crusaders (13-2, 10-1) beat the visiting Bulldogs (1-11, 1-9).

Liberty 3, Reardan 1: The visiting Lancers (9-5) beat the Screaming Eagles (8-6) in a nonleague match.

NE1B

Odessa 3, Wellpinit 0: Jordyn Lewis served eight aces with 13 assists and the Tigers (2-9, 0-8) beat visiting Wellpinit (2-9, 1-7). Mackenzie Lutz added 10 kills for Odessa.

Curlew 3, Columbia (Hunters) 2: The visiting Cougars (12-3, 9-3) beat the Lions (0-10, 0-10).

Selkirk 3, Cusick 0: The Rangers (6-7, 4-6) beat the visiting Panthers (1-13, 1-10).

SE1B