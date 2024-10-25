Prosecutor determines officer who killed man at north Spokane Walmart was justified

The Spokane County Prosecutor’s Office determined the Spokane police officer who shot and killed a man at a Walmart last year was justified in his actions.

Kerry Jones-Hilburg, 34, reached for a holstered gun in his jacket during a scuffle with police on Dec. 3, when officer Karl Richardson shot him, according to a news release from the prosecutor’s office.

Police and prosecutors say Jones-Hilburg was shoplifting at the Walmart, 9212 N. Colton St., and an officer at the store called Richardson for backup.

As Jones-Hilburg left the store, the news release said, officers tried to detain him, but he started to resist.

Richardson and the other officer deployed a stun gun to try and “subdue” him when Jones-Hilburg reached inside his jacket for his firearm.

Richardson yelled, “He’s got a gun” and fired one shot at Jones-Hilburg. Lifesaving measures were performed, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, the release said.

Investigators found a loaded pistol on him after his death, which he could not legally possess as a convicted felon, according to the release.