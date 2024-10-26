Difference makers: Khalif Battle leads Gonzaga with 20 points in exhibition loss to USC

Khalif Battle

Gonzaga will be in good hands if the transfer guard has more games that look like his first. Playing against old coach Eric Musselman, the former Arkansas guard scored Gonzaga’s first five points, connecting on a step-back jumper followed by a 3-pointer. The Zags needed Battle’s scoring ability at multiple points of Saturday’s exhibition, and he knocked down a crucial 3-pointer with approximately 3 minutes remaining to trim USC’s lead to 85-84. Battle led Gonzaga with 20 points on 6-of-12 shooting from the field, 4 of 6 from the 3-point line and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line.

Terrance Williams II

The Michigan transfer led USC’s offense on a night that saw the Trojans make 8 of 17 shots from the 3-point line. Williams was the most efficient player on either team, making 5 of 7 shots from the field, 4 of 6 from the 3-point line and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line to finish with 20 points. Williams also had three rebounds, one block and committed four fouls in his 27 minutes.

Key moment

Gonzaga trailed by as many as 11 points in the second half, but the Bulldogs cut into USC’s late lead. Michael Ajayi knocked down a key 3-pointer from the left corner with approximately 3 minutes remaining to tie the score at 89. Battle missed a potential go-ahead 3-pointer with 53 seconds remaining, and the Trojans sealed the victory from the free-throw line.