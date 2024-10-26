Two injured in shooting near Comstock Park

Spokane police are investigating an overnight shooting near Comstock Park that left two people injured, including one with life-threatening injuries.

Officers responded shortly after 1 a.m. to the area of the park near 29th Avenue and Wall Street on the South Hill for the shooting and found two males with gunshot wounds, according to a news release from the police department.

No one has been arrested, said Officer Daniel Strassenberg, a spokesman for the department.

Police do not believe there is a danger to the general public in relation to the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Crime Check at (509) 456-2233 and reference No. 2024-20222393.