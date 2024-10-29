2025 power forward Spencer Ahrens lists Gonzaga in final six

Spencer Ahrens, a 6-foot-9, 215-pound forward in the 2025 recruiting class, lists Gonzaga among his final six college options.

Ahrens, a native of Ontario, Canada, in his senior year at Bella Vista Prep in Phoenix, told On3.com’s Joe Tipton he’s also considering Boise State, Illinois, San Francisco, Stanford and Washington.

Ahrens has visited Illinois, BSU and USF and plans on visiting Washington and either Gonzaga or Stanford before announcing his commitment in mid-November, according to Tipton.

“Have great success with Canadians and players of my style,” Ahrens said of Gonzaga. “They win.”

The Zags have had several successful bigs from Canada, including Kelly Olynyk and Robert Sacre, as well as guards Kevin Pangos, Andrew Nembhard and current point guard Ryan Nembhard, Andrew’s younger brother. Former GU forwards Kyle Wiltjer and Brandon Clarke had dual citizenship in the U.S. and Canada.

Illinois is a strong favorite for Ahrens, according to 247sports’ crystal ball prediction while On3.com lists the Illini as a slight favorite at 56%, followed by Michigan at 33%. Michigan and Oregon were among numerous power conference programs to offer Ahrens scholarships but did not make his top six.

Ahrens is a four-star recruit ranked No. 76 by On3.com. He’s No. 108 in Rivals.com’s rankings and No. 174, according to 247sports

Gonzaga will lose at least six seniors from the 2024-25 team, including forwards Graham Ike, Ben Gregg and Michael Ajayi. GU has one commitment in the 2025 class, Davis Fogle, a 6-5 guard ranked No. 64 in the 2025 class.

Fogle is the No. 3 recruit in Arizona with Ahrens at No. 13, according to 247sports.