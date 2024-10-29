Couple who died in Colbert RV fire identified

A married couple who died in an RV fire earlier this month near Colbert were identified by the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Bobby Joe Davis, 53, and Gloria Davis, 64, died Oct. 17 in the blaze at Wild Rose RV Park, 23106 N. U.S. Highway 395, according to the medical examiner’s office. Their cause and manner of death are pending.

Spokane County Fire District 4 firefighters were called to the fire shortly after 11 p.m. and found flames in the back of a fifth-wheel RV and shooting out the windows, said David LaChapelle, assistant fire marshal at the district. Fire crews discovered the Davis couple inside. A cat also died in the fire.

Cpl. Mark Gregory, spokesman for the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, said Tuesday the fire was still under investigation.

LaChapelle said at the time it appeared to be an accidental electrical fire.