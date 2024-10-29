WSP seeks witnesses, information to I-90 shooting

Washington State Patrol is seeking information and witnesses to a shooting earlier this month on Interstate 90 between Cheney and Spokane.

The victim was driving eastbound in a white 2024 Mercedes Benz 53 SUV at about 8:30 p.m. Oct. 5 between milepost 270 and 276 when troopers say an occupant of a silver Mercedes E350 sedan fired, according to a WSP news release.

The driver of the sedan was driving erratically prior to the shooting, troopers said.

Sgt. Greg Riddell said a bullet went through the SUV’s door but did not hit anyone inside.

Anyone with information about the “road rage driving” or shooting is asked to contact Det. Lewis Stevens at (509) 227-6642 or Lewis.Stevens@wsp.wa.gov.