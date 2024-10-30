Locally: Eastern Washington’s Efton Chism named finalist for Doris Robinson Scholar-Athlete Award

From staff reports

Eastern Washington wide receiver Efton Chism III was named one of 13 finalists for the FedEx Doris Robinson Scholar-Athlete Award on Wednesday, which honors an FCS student-athlete who exemplifies excellence on the field, in the classroom and across the community.

The winner will be announced on Dec. 10 and honored at the Stats Perform FCS National Awards Banquet on Jan. 4 in Frisco, Texas.

Chism has hauled in 302 receptions for more than 3,000 receiving yards and 32 touchdowns in his five-year career with the Eagles.

The Monroe, Washington, native recently became the second receiver in EWU history to have more than 300 receptions for a career, joining Cooper Kupp. Chism leads the Big Sky Conference with 864 receiving yards on 76 catches and eight touchdowns this season.

Chism has earned a 3.93 grade-point average in health and physical education at EWU and is a four-time Big Sky All-Academic Team honoree. He earned an FCS Academic All-Star selection from the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics in the 2023 season.

Chism has volunteered with Big Heart, Big Smile charity, whose mission is to help kids in need who are dealing with grief or trauma. The volunteer work has led Chism to assist with Kaci’s Annual 5K, Kaci’s Backpack Project, Kaci’s Kindness Cards and Kaci’s Big Toy Give Away.

Chism also devotes himself to helping kids dealing with cancer. Chism works with Alex’s Lemonade Stand, which helps fund impactful research, raising awareness and supporting families.

The charity is the largest independent childhood cancer charity in the U.S. and has funded more than 1,500 cutting-edge research projects.

• Idaho earned the No. 7 spot in the NCAA FCS Football Selection Committee’s lone in-season rankings, released during College Football Live on Wednesday.

Idaho is 6-3 , with wins over three ranked teams and FBS Wyoming. Idaho’s losses came to teams that are a combined 23-1, all coming on the road, and the two FCS losses coming without starting quarterback Jack Layne.

College cross country

Gonzaga’s Ireland Robertson and Sean Janecko won West Coast Conference women’s and men’s awards for cross country runners of the week, the conference announced Tuesday. This is the first conference weekly award this season for both runners.

Robertson set a course record at the Spokane Polo Club grounds on Friday, leading the Gonzaga women to a 5K team title at the Sasquatch Invite. Robertson won the individual title in 17 minutes, 57.4 seconds, and all five GU point-scorers finished in the top seven.

Janecko placed fourth , leading the Gonzaga men to the team title. The redshirt sophomore finished in 24:42.6 as GU scored 21 team points to claim the title.