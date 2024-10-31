Northwest Country Music Association Awards Show celebrates best in local country

From staff reports

For a seventh year, the annual Northwest Country Music Association (NW-CMA) Awards Show is celebrating the best in local country the region has to offer.

With a range spanning Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana and Wyoming the NW-CMA looks to recognize those best representing country, folk and Americana.

The night will also feature 20 artist performances.

The NW-CMA Awards Show will be held Sunday night at the Spokane Tribe Resort & Casino. Tickets starting at $30 can be found at nw-cma.com.

The nominees are as follows:

FAVORITE TOURING/REGIONAL BAND

Copper Mountain Band

Dakota Poorman

Joel Gibson Jr.

Kelly Hughes

Saltwater Sky

Sammy Steele

The Hankers

FAVORITE TOURING/REG. ARTIST OR ACOUSTIC ACT

Aaron Crawford

Brandon Jackson

Devon Wade

Kaitie Wade

Leah Justine

Sam Leyde

Third Avenue

FAVORITE LOCAL BAND

Cody Bartels

Rusty Jackson

Steve Starkey

Sverwood

Tamarack Ridge Band

Theresa Edwards

Wild Wooly

FAVORITE LOCAL ARTIST OR ACOUSTIC ACT

Cory Peterson

Hunter Stiles

Jaden Decker

Joel Haugen

Kitty Mae

Leanna Shannon

Pamela Jean

FAVORITE “NEWCOMER”

Aaron Saliba

Blaine Andrew Ross

Charlie Green

Jared Graham

Jesse Taylor

Jordan Paddock

Kage Dallas

FAVORITE NEW ORIGINAL SONG OF THE YEAR

“52 Cadillac,” Hunter Stiles

“Baby, You Got It!,” Rusty Jackson

“Better This Way,” Aaron Lee Wilson

“Quicksand,” Leah Justine

“Tear It Up,” Joel Gibson, Jr.

“To The Sun,” Sam Leyde

“Witchdoctor,” Cody Bartels

FAVORITE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

“Sense of Humor,” Aaron Ball

“Tear It Up,” Joel Gibson, Jr.

“Slip Away,” Pamela Jean

“Tryin’,” Casey Freedom

“Ain’t it the Truth,” Leah Justine

“Jackson Browne,” Mel Dalton

“Say You Love Me,” Charlie Green

FAVORITE LARGER VENUE

Nashville North – Stateline, ID

Ponderosa Lounge – Portland, OR

Spanish Ballroom – Tacoma, Wash.

Spokane Tribe Casino – Airway Heights

Stateline Speedway – Stateline, Idaho

The Garage Bar & Grill – Bremerton, Wash.

The Newberry – Great Falls, Mont.

FAVORITE SMALLER VENUE

Becks Harvest House – Green Bluff

Big Sky Drinkery – Spokane

Iron Horse Bar & Grill – Spokane Valley

Prichard Tavern – Prichard, Idaho

Purdy’s Public House – Sumner, Wash.

The Little Red Hen – Seattle

Wheat Head Brewery – Richland

FAVORITE BROADCAST PERSONALITY

Chuck Ritchie 102.7, Northern Lights Radio, Chewelah

Jamie Patrick 93.7, The Mountain, Spokane

Jen Pirak 101.5, Hank FM, Seattle

Jim Diamond 99.9, Coyote Country, Spokane

Matt McCallister 100.7, The Wolf, Seattle

TC 93.7, The Mountain, Spokane

Tyler Scott, Tee Party Podcast, Internet