Northwest Country Music Association Awards Show celebrates best in local country
For a seventh year, the annual Northwest Country Music Association (NW-CMA) Awards Show is celebrating the best in local country the region has to offer.
With a range spanning Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana and Wyoming the NW-CMA looks to recognize those best representing country, folk and Americana.
The night will also feature 20 artist performances.
The NW-CMA Awards Show will be held Sunday night at the Spokane Tribe Resort & Casino. Tickets starting at $30 can be found at nw-cma.com.
The nominees are as follows:
FAVORITE TOURING/REGIONAL BAND
Copper Mountain Band
Dakota Poorman
Joel Gibson Jr.
Kelly Hughes
Saltwater Sky
Sammy Steele
The Hankers
FAVORITE TOURING/REG. ARTIST OR ACOUSTIC ACT
Aaron Crawford
Brandon Jackson
Devon Wade
Kaitie Wade
Leah Justine
Sam Leyde
Third Avenue
FAVORITE LOCAL BAND
Cody Bartels
Rusty Jackson
Steve Starkey
Sverwood
Tamarack Ridge Band
Theresa Edwards
Wild Wooly
FAVORITE LOCAL ARTIST OR ACOUSTIC ACT
Cory Peterson
Hunter Stiles
Jaden Decker
Joel Haugen
Kitty Mae
Leanna Shannon
Pamela Jean
FAVORITE “NEWCOMER”
Aaron Saliba
Blaine Andrew Ross
Charlie Green
Jared Graham
Jesse Taylor
Jordan Paddock
Kage Dallas
FAVORITE NEW ORIGINAL SONG OF THE YEAR
“52 Cadillac,” Hunter Stiles
“Baby, You Got It!,” Rusty Jackson
“Better This Way,” Aaron Lee Wilson
“Quicksand,” Leah Justine
“Tear It Up,” Joel Gibson, Jr.
“To The Sun,” Sam Leyde
“Witchdoctor,” Cody Bartels
FAVORITE VIDEO OF THE YEAR
“Sense of Humor,” Aaron Ball
“Tear It Up,” Joel Gibson, Jr.
“Slip Away,” Pamela Jean
“Tryin’,” Casey Freedom
“Ain’t it the Truth,” Leah Justine
“Jackson Browne,” Mel Dalton
“Say You Love Me,” Charlie Green
FAVORITE LARGER VENUE
Nashville North – Stateline, ID
Ponderosa Lounge – Portland, OR
Spanish Ballroom – Tacoma, Wash.
Spokane Tribe Casino – Airway Heights
Stateline Speedway – Stateline, Idaho
The Garage Bar & Grill – Bremerton, Wash.
The Newberry – Great Falls, Mont.
FAVORITE SMALLER VENUE
Becks Harvest House – Green Bluff
Big Sky Drinkery – Spokane
Iron Horse Bar & Grill – Spokane Valley
Prichard Tavern – Prichard, Idaho
Purdy’s Public House – Sumner, Wash.
The Little Red Hen – Seattle
Wheat Head Brewery – Richland
FAVORITE BROADCAST PERSONALITY
Chuck Ritchie 102.7, Northern Lights Radio, Chewelah
Jamie Patrick 93.7, The Mountain, Spokane
Jen Pirak 101.5, Hank FM, Seattle
Jim Diamond 99.9, Coyote Country, Spokane
Matt McCallister 100.7, The Wolf, Seattle
TC 93.7, The Mountain, Spokane
Tyler Scott, Tee Party Podcast, Internet