Cimmaron fire burns 25 acres in Dishman area; Level 2 evacuation order issued

From staff reports

A wildfire burning in the Dishman Hills area south of Spokane Valley has prompted evacuation warnings for nearby residents.

Spokane Valley fire crews responded to a 25-acre fire burning in a heavily timbered, steeply sloped area Monday, according to a Spokane Valley Fire Department Facebook post. The blaze - being called the Cimmaron Fire - was 80% “wet lined” with no containment as of 6:45 p.m.

Residents living in the areas of Appleway Boulevard on the north, 44th Avenue on the south, Sunderland on the east and Ghering on the west are under a Level 2 “get set” evacuation notice, according to an earlier Facebook post from the fire department. The department encouraged anyone with livestock, pets or needing extra time to leave sooner.

The Spokane Valley Fire Department, along with several Spokane County fire districts and the Department of Natural Resources were initially dispatched to the scene at 3 p.m. with as many as 75 firefighters and 25 units tending to the blaze with support from three air vehicles. Water and fire retardant were dropped over the area, according to a Facebook post by the department.

Fire officials expected evacuation warnings would be reevaluated around 10 p.m., said Lonnie Rash, chief of Spokane County Fire District 8.

There were no reported injuries or damaged structures, though firefighters were dispatched to protect 10 nearby buildings.

The fire was too hot Monday afternoon for crews to investigate the cause, Rash said. Firefighters expected to remain on the scene for the next 48 to 72 hours.

Rash noted that despite temperatures generally cooling and a recent short stint of rain, fire season lingers in the Spokane region.

“We have to remember that the firestorm in ’91 did not occur until mid-October,” Rash said. “We need to make sure with these above average temperatures that are coming out that people continue to be diligent as our students go back to school, as people are out in the community. The fire season is not done.”