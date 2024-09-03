Former Gonzaga, North Central ace Alek Jacob delivers for Padres after recent promotion from Triple A

By Kevin Acee Tribune News Service

Alek Jacob left El Paso at 6:15 a.m. Mountain Time on Saturday.

He connected through Denver, got a short nap or two, landed less in Tampa than an hour before the San Diego Padres’ game against the Rays and walked into Tropicana Field as the game was starting.

“So much adrenaline,” said Jacob, recently called up from the Triple A El Paso Chihuahuas. “Not a ton of sleep, but I got some caffeine, and the adrenaline kicks in. From there on, honestly, you don’t even really notice it and you’re just dialed in. You’re ready to go.”

Jacob, the North Central graduate and former Gonzaga standout, pitched the final 3 2/3 innings of an 11-4 loss that day — more than he had thrown at any level in professional baseball.

“I was obviously just prepared for whatever they were gonna give me,” Jacob said. “… It’s not what I anticipated. But I was efficient the first three and gave myself a chance to go out there for that last one and help this team any way I can.”

How he helped was saving a bullpen that has worked a lot recently and was going to be called on again when Randy Vásquez allowed nine runs in 4⅓ innings Saturday. A preponderance of close games over the course of the Padres’ run of 27 games in 28 days made manager Mike Shildt reluctant to use his higher-leverage arms in a game the Padres trailed big.

“For Jacob to do what he did (Saturday) was huge,” Shildt said, “to take care of the guys that we’re going to need.”

In five appearances this season, Jacob has pitched innings and struck out 14 with an ERA of 2.70.