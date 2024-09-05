Def Leppard back in Spokane on Friday after seven years

From staff reports

Def Leppard is making good on a promise it made to Spokane in 2017.

As lead singer Joe Elliott prepared to exit the Arena stage after playing a double encore of hits “Rock of Ages” and “Photograph,” he yelled, “Till next time, and there will be a next time, don’t forget us and we won’t forget you!”

The English rock band kept Spokane in its mind and is returning Friday to the Arena.

Since the band’s 1980 debut, Def Leppard has become a household name – and it didn’t take long to get there.

The band’s full-length debut “On Through the Night” fared well with singles like “Hello America” and “Wasted.” Their sophomore 1981 record, “High ’n’ Dry,” also performed well with songs like “Let It Go” and “Bringin’ on the Heartbreak.”

By the end of the 1980s, Def Leppard had become one of the biggest bands in the world.

Tracks like “Animal,” “Pour Some Sugar on Me,” and “Love Bites” led the group to massive global heights as well as diamond certifications for 1983’s “Pyromania” and 1987’s “Hysteria.”

Tickets, $39.50-$399.50, remain on sale for the 7:30 p.m. Friday concert via TicketsWest. Doors open at 6 p.m.