Live updates: Washington State hosts Texas Tech for primetime nonconference matchup
Second quarter
12:03 – WSU 7, TTU 3: Back-to-back drops soil two of Mateer’s best throws of the game and the Cougars punt the ball right back. TTU starts at its 8.
13:04 – WSU 7, TTU 3: Wazzu defense stepping up in this one. The Cougars get a stop on fourth down near midfield, after Morton’s pass is broken up by Durant.
Neither offense has been able to find its flow so far. Mateer ready to come back on the field having completed 2 of 7 attempts for 13 yards.
First quarter
0:35 – WSU 7, TTU 3: Cougs unable to convert on the ground again. Red Raiders take over on their 22.
3:26 – WSU 7, TTU 3: Red Raiders get their first substantial drive of the game and come away with a 37-yard field goal.
TTU got backed up to 3rd-and-29 after reaching the red zone. Former Coug Kelly, who transferred to TTU, has four catches for 25 yards against his old team.
7:08 – WSU 7, TTU 0: Cougs offense goes 3-and-out and punts to the TTU 39.
Cougars tried three straight runs with Parker, the last two were stuffed after he gained seven yards on first down.
9:01 – WSU 7, TTU 0: Cougars get the ball back, forcing another TTU 3-and-out. WSU starts on its 26.
WSU defense hold the Red Raiders to 16 total yards and 0 for 2 on 3rd down conversions on the first two drives.
10:03 – WSU 7, TTU 0: Mateer runs in a 4-yard touchdown to open the scoring. WSU QB picked up 32 rushing yards during that drive and picked up two 3rd down conversions.
Cougars almost lost the ball on a fumble from running back Pulalasi, but it was recovered by WSU.
13:23 – WSU 0, TTU 0: Cougars defense doesn’t budge. Texas Tech goes 3-and-out and boots a short punt out of bounds at their own 40.
14:43 – WSU 0, TTU 0: Cougars quickly give the ball back. Mateer overthrows his receiver deep down the middle of the field and its picked off. Red Raiders start on their 8.
14:57 – WSU 0, TTU 0: Surprise! Cougars pooch the opening kickoff and its muffed by the Red Raiders, recovered at the TTU 38. Texas Tech won the toss and elected to receive.
Pregame
Jake Dickert is yet to lose an early-season nonconference game in his Washington State tenure.
Tonight marks another opportunity to get his Cougars off to a hot start.
WSU hosts Texas Tech for a late-night primetime game at Gesa Field in Pullman. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. on Fox 28.
The Cougars handled Portland State 70-30 in their opener, scoring long plays at will with first-year starter John Mateer under center. Meanwhile the Red Raiders escaped with a 52-51 overtime win over Abilene Christian.
Those results set the table for what figures to be a highlight-filled night on the Palouse. We’ll have to covered with live updates in this thread.
Series history
Washington State and Texas Tech haven’t met for a long time.
The Red Raiders hold a 2-0 lead in the all-time series, winning games in 1963 and 1964, by scores of 16-7 and 28-10, respectively. Both games were played in Lubbock, Texas.
