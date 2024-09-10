Prep roundup: Quincy Schuerman homers, Mt. Spokane slowpitch tops University in nonleague affair
From staff reports
Roundup of Tuesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and Northeast A.
All games nonleague unless otherwise noted.
Slowpitch softball
Mt. Spokane 8, University 1: Quincy Schuerman went 2 for 4 with a solo home run and the visiting Wildcats (2-0) beat the Titans (2-1). Ella Jensen went 2 for 3 with an RBI for U-Hi.
Ridgeline 12, Shadle Park 5: Emma Myers had four hits with three runs and two RBIs, and the visiting Falcons (2-0) defeated the Highlanders (1-2). Regan Peterson went 3 for 3 with two runs for the Highlanders.
Mead 21, Rogers 1: Jaycee Coffield had four hits, including two home runs, and the Panthers (2-0) defeated the visiting Pirates (1-1). Kayliani Davis knocked in a run for the Pirates.
Lewis and Clark 22, Cheney 7: Rhiannon Kilgore went 4 for 4 with a pair of triples and the visiting Tigers (1-1) beat the Blackhawks (0-2).
Deer Park 17, East Valley 15 (9): Kapri Bailey hit a two-run home run in a five-run, ninth-inning rally and the visiting Stags (1-1) beat the Knights (0-2) in a nonleague game . Lacy Akre had five hits and four RBIs to lead East Valley.
Ferris 19, Gonzaga Prep 1: Cadence Hyndman went 3 for 4 with two runs and three RBIs and the Saxons (1-1) beat the visiting Bullpups (0-2). Chloe Perez Liba homered and had four RBIs for Ferris.
Central Valley 22, North Central 2: Whitney Hollen and Ellie Taylor had three hits and three RBIs apiece and the visiting Bears (2-4) beat the Wolfpack (0-2).
Girls soccer
Riverside 3, Newport 0: Layla Baker scored two goals, and the Rams (0-1) defeated the visiting Grizzlies (1-1) in a nonleague match . Emily Hoffman had 10 saves for the Grizzlies.
Volleyball
Shadle Park 3, Pullman 0: Teagan Schroeder had 12 kills and the Highlanders (3-0) swept the visiting Greyhounds (0-1) 25-19, 25-18, 25-18 in a nonleague match.