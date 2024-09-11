Fun at the fair

By Nina Culver For the Spokesman-Review

Seven-year-old Jayden Scheib clung to the running sheep with all his might, determined to stay on for the full run across the small arena set up for the popular Mutton Bustin’ event at the Spokane County Interstate Fair Monday.

About halfway through his run, he slipped to the side. Although his body was perpendicular to the sheep, he hung on and made it the whole ride, falling into the sawdust to the applause of the crowd.

“It was not that hard,” the boy said of his precarious ride. “It didn’t hurt.”

His mother, Dawnielle Peterson, said it was his second and best attempt. After his first ride, on the fair’s first day, he spent hours awaiting Monday afternoon’s ride.

“He loves this,” she said.

The Mutton Bustin’ is a popular event held several times a day, usually in front of rows of bleachers crowded by parents and fans of the event. It’s open to any child less than 55 pounds who signs up 15 minutes before showtime. Kids can ride by themselves, but there’s also a guided option for younger kids that includes a handler guiding the sheep and a helper holding the child on the sheep. Show times are at 12:30, 4:30 and 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 1, 5 and 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; and at 1 and 5 p.m. Sundays.

Mutton Bustin’ is one of Robin Haynes’ favorite events, along with carnival rides. Her favorite ride is the Zipper, which she rode twice Monday before her adult son started to feel ill.

“I hadn’t ridden it since 2014,” she said.

The theme of this year’s fair, which runs through Sunday, is “The World is A Fair,” a nod to the 50th anniversary of the World Fair in Spokane. New this year is a World Market, also in honor of Expo ’74, that features goods from a variety of countries. The market is open every day, but there are more vendors on the weekends.

The mascot of this year’s fair is Bo, a Nigerian dwarf goat, who was chosen in honor of the garbage-eating goat in Riverfront Park that was created for Expo ’74. Bo is part of the new Farm Animal Experience interactive exhibit that features a variety of animals as well as educational sessions about the animals.

Benita Papadakes and her husband, Bob, finished their day Monday strolling through the fair while eating ice cream. The couple comes every year to see the exhibits and the animals.

“We just look around, eat something, get some ice cream and go home,” she said.

This year she also entered two gourds into the fair, which she carved, painted and decorated. One had a hole cut in the top into which she placed a bouquet of flowers.

“She got not only a blue ribbon today, she got a special award,” her husband said.

The two also took in a performance of the iFlip acrobatic show .

“That’s one thing you don’t want to miss,” he said.

iFlip performances are at 2:30, 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday; 3:30, 6:30 and 8 p.m. Saturdays; and 2:30, 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. Sundays.

The schedule is full of events each day, including a lumberjack show, barnyard animal races, live entertainment in the beer garden and performances by the Legendary Longhorns. Evening entertainment includes a truck and tractor pull on Friday and a demolition derby on Saturday and Sunday.

There’s also a wide selection of food available from vendors, many of whom have been regulars at the fair for many years. New this year is Cathy’s Cookies, which sells cookies by the sleeve or by the bucket.

Admission at the gate is cash only and is $15 for adults Friday through Sunday or $13 for adults Monday through Thursday. Youths ages 7 to 13, seniors 65-plus and military are $10. Parking at the fairgrounds is $10, but people also have the option of parking for free at Spokane Community College and taking a $2 Spokane Transit Authority shuttle to the fairgrounds.

A full schedule of events is available at www.spokanecounty.org/4606/Interstate-Fair.