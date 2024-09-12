2024 Fall Preps Preview: Cross country capsules for Greater Spokane League and Northeast A

Capsules for the 2024 Greater Spokane League, Northeast A and North Idaho cross country teams.

In alphabetical order by classification. Records and standings from 2023 season.

GSL 4A/3A

Central Valley (boys 4-5, girls 0-9): Boys coach Chuck Bowden sees many things he likes about his team, reminding him of some of the past highly successful Bears teams. Senior Aaron Wright is the top returning among five who took 25th at state last year. Another state qualifier back is junior John Troxel. CV drops from 4A to 3A. They’re not ready to challenge Mt. Spokane and Cheney, but the Bears will be much improved. On the girls side, Mackenzie Munn and Adalyn Depew return to the building program, with freshman Aubrey Harvey one to watch.

Cheney (boys 7-2, girls 5-4): The Blackhawks boys have never beaten Lewis and Clark and Mt. Spokane and this could be the breakthrough year as they return their lineup intact. Cheney returns senior Calvin Hilton, who took ninth at state last year. He is joined by seniors Holland Hurd, Lucas Matos, Cameron Frenk and Yuta Inoue, junior Ethan Martin and sophomore Sam Hilton. The Blackhawks are ranked sixth in the preseason poll. The girls return six of seven state qualifiers led by Hannah Ward and Maggie Boggs.

Ferris (boys 2-7, girls 8-1): The Saxons move up to 4A. The boys didn’t have a state qualifier in a challenging league. The girls could give favored Lewis and Clark its biggest challenge. They return five led by junior state qualifiers Darla Kelly and Ella Menard, who were 31st and 32nd respectively at state.

Gonzaga Prep (boys 1-8, girls 2-7): The Bullpups boys team returns five starters, led by state qualifier junior Zach Frazier and GSL freshman champion last season Ian Kleiderer.

Lewis and Clark (boys 9-0, girls 7-2): The Tigers boys are the defending league champ and return six of seven. They’re ranked sixth in the preseason poll. Seniors Parker Whitmore, Harper Churape, Toby Meier and Brody Graham along with standout sophomore Elijah Tobin. LC’s push to repeat will be challenged by Cheney and Mt. Spokane. Interestingly, the three teams meet in the final dual of the season at Manito Park. In the girls, the Tigers return six of seven state qualifiers led by Katie Lubbe. Also back are Charlotte Burns, Amelia Carlson, Kate Anderson, Ella Kizziar, Ava Nelson and Ada Nance. LC is favored to win the league title and ranked ninth in the preseason poll.

Mead (boys 5-4, girls 9-0): The boys return senior Jaedon Phillips, 16th at state last year. The girls graduated their top three runners from a year ago and will turn to a young group to rebuild a league title team.

Mt. Spokane (boys 8-1, girls 6-3): The Wildcats, ranked second in the preseason poll, boast the top one-two punch in the GSL in seniors Kade Brownell and Parker Westermann, who finished fourth and sixth respectively at state last year. They’re joined by newcomer Gatlin Michaelsen, a sophomore who played football last year after a highly successful cross country career in middle school. He’s expected to have an immediate impact. There will be a battle to determine the fourth through seventh spots. In the girls, the Wildcats return junior Jane Wycoff, who was 21st at state a year ago, along with Ainsley Brown and Brianna McKell.

Ridgeline (boys 0-9, girls 4-5): The Falcons boys return five. They are Nolan Rabe, Keean Huntsinger, Oliver Taylor, Landon Spinning and JJ Hosig. Overall, Ridgeline coach Peter McArthur says his team is young. The girls bring back four in state qualifier Paige Huntsinger, Grethyn Carter, Rachel Christensen and Sierra Tate. The Falcons have been mentioned as a team to keep an eye on.

Shadle Park (boys 6-0, girls 1-4): The Highlanders boys were district champs last year and finished sixth at state. Four state participants return for second-year coach Rob Warnock: seniors Egan Johnson and Lucas Reynolds, and sophomores Becks Bird and Ray Gleason.

University (boys 3-6, girls 3-6): The Titans posted a victory in the offseason. They welcome transfer Mariah Denney from Missouri. Denney placed fourth at state as a freshman and her best time (18:34.8) would be tops in the GSL. Other top returners are the Roberts sisters, Kyla and Libby, and Chloe Nelson. Coach Todd Hawley reports the largest turnout ever for summer training.

GSL 2A

Clarkston (boys 0-5, girls 1-4): The Bantams have just three seniors between the two teams: girls Claire Dooley and Taylor Celigoy and boys Jacen Farrally. Two freshman girls, Lexii York and Elise Stoffregen, are expected to help right away on varsity.

East Valley (boys 1-4, girls 4-1): Gone is two-time state champ Logan Hoffstee, but the Knights return six led by seniors Veronica Garcia and Rachel Metge and sophomore Nellie Goggin. Knights will battle Pullman and West Valley for league title. The boys return four. They are led by seniors David Bailey, Oscar Coronel and Patrick Scott.

North Central (boys 6-3, girls 1-8): The boys team finished fourth in the 3A ranks last season and figures to be competitive down a level. Junior Levi Aden, who finished 19th at state last season, should be a leader. Just two seniors on the squad.

Pullman (boys 3-2, girls 4-1): The Greyhounds girls were league champs last year and figure to battle again. They return state qualifiers Ada Harris, Alison Hathaway, Chloe Jones and Jordan Hendrickson. In the boys, Blake Dobbins, Felix Fisher, Jude Newbold and Paul Genz all returns.

Rogers (boys 2-3, girls 1-4): In the boys, the Pirates return state qualifiers Daniel Villarreal and Jared Fulcher along with Adan Alegria. Rogers hasn’t qualified a team to state in 50 years and the Pirates believe this could be the year. Three freshmen are vying for starting spots. Ashlie Murie takes over the young girls team led by sophomore Addy Steppe.

West Valley (boys 4-1, girls 4-1): In the boys, the Eagles return Kenton Bell, Evan McKenzie and Caden Hoskinson. Coach Mark Esvelt expects league to be competitive with a lot of mystery since all programs lost much to graduation.

NEA

Colville: The Crimson Hawks return 13 of 14 boys and girls starters including all the boys. Sophomore Malik Ortiz leads the boys, who are ranked 10th in the preseason poll. He placed 17th at state last year. Also back are Dane Hoogstad, Isaiah Ortiz, Liam Webster and Issac Balance. Leading the girls are returning district champ Zadi Zier, a junior who placed 27th at state, and senior Eliza Fazzari.

Lakeside: The Eagles girls are ranked No. 1 in the preseason poll and Medical Lake is tabbed third. Not surprising since they’re coming off a state title and will be seeking a threepeat this fall. The top returners are Sadie Meyring, Olivia Divine, Jillian Owen, Ava Meusy and Avery Owen. The boys are ranked fifth in the preseason rankings and Medical Lake is eighth. The boys are led by Garrett Russell, Tom Smith, Luke Tremblay, Lane Rippy and Silas Kaluza.

IdahoCoeur d’Alene: Emry Carr takes over as head coach of the boys and girls after Cathy Compton, coach for 28 years, retired. Coeur d’Alene won six state titles under Compton including the Idaho boys title last year. The Viks return five of their seven runners in senior twins Maximum Cervi-Skinner and Zack Cervi-Skinner and Kyle Rohling, junior Mitchell Rietze and sophomore Wyatt Carr.

The Viks have a host of talented underclassmen pushing for varsity spots. CdA is ranked ninth in the nation by Milesplits and No. 1 in the Pacific Northwest. They are favored to be the top team in Idaho and the region again. The girls are led by juniors Olivia May and Dakota Kenworth. A pair of senior transfers will be in the mix in Zara Munyer and Sonja Jones along with seniors Chloe Frank and Lana Fletcher.