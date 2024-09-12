2024 Fall Preps Preview: Football capsules for Greater Spokane League, Northeast A and 2B

Capsules for the 2024 Greater Spokane League, Northeast A and area 2B football teams.

In alphabetical order by classification. Records and standings from 2023 season.

GSL 4A

Ferris (2-8, 1-7, eighth): John Olson starts his third season as QB for the Saxons, his second under coach Jerrall Haynes. There are 15 letter winners and six starters back as well for this young team. “Entering Year 2 of our program, we’re grateful for the kids that we have,” Haynes said. “It’s a small yet tight-knit group.”

Gonzaga Prep (10-2, 8-0, first): It’s a new era for the Bullpups, with former QBs coach Nathan Graham taking over the head duties. He has 29 letter winners and 11 starters back from a state qualifier, the biggest of which are seniors RB Noah Holman – who missed last season with injury – and all-league defensive lineman Mario Rivera.

Lewis and Clark (5-5, 3-5, sixth): Kyle Snell is the new coach and he has six returning starters on both sides of the ball. Tyler Daniel returns from injury at QB while Roman Saleki should be the featured back. “There has been tremendous growth from where we were in the spring to where we started fall camp,” Snell said.

Mead (5-5, 4-4, fourth): There are 14 starters back for coach Keith Stamps in his fourth season with the Panthers. JJ Leman is back under center and he’s joined by fellow seniors Jimmy Frahm and Keegan Mallon in the offensive backfield. Stamps lauded the offensive line, with four starters back, as a strength; but he’s looking for a playmaker on the outside.

GSL 3A

Central Valley (4-6, 4-4, fifth): The Bears, in coach Ryan Butner’s ninth season, have 35 letter winners and 15 starters back. Senior Beau Butner becomes the featured back, and Kamden Lanphere will be the outside target for QB Tuff Ryan. “If the O-line can be physical and protect Ryan, we should have options to run and throw,” Butner said.

Cheney (0-10, 0-8, ninth): The Blackhawks and first-year coach John Graham of Eastern Washington’s 2010 national championship team have their work cut out for them – they were outscored by nearly 25 points per game last season. “Our only goal and expectation is to be competitive and play hard every single play,” Graham said.

Mt. Spokane (9-2, 7-1, second): Coach Terry Cloer, in his 10th year, will have to replace his top three playmakers from last year’s state qualifier. Brayten Ayers will be the featured back, with 235-pound fullback Brandon Hughes leading the way. Kicker Hunter McKee is a national recruit. The Wildcats face CV, G-Prep and Mead in the first four weeks.

Ridgeline (8-3, 6-2, third): Fourth-year coach David Myers led the Falcons to state last year, so expectations are high. It starts with senior QB and league offensive MVP Landon Garner and WR Brayden Allen – the league’s all-time career, season and game receptions leader. The Falcons have 22 letter winners and 11 starters returning.

Shadle Park (8-2, 4-2 2A, second): The Highlanders move up a classification with 26 letter winners and 15 starters back for 11th-year coach Jim Mace. QB Kaden Hooper, RB Nic Tilton and WR Jacob Boston are all playmakers. “Jumping up will tax our health and depth,” Mace said, “but we have the strongest senior class we’ve had since the Rypien era.”

University (4-6, 3-5, seventh): Coach Joe Ireland moves from LC to U-Hi, hoping to return the Titans to the playoffs for the first time since 2013. Seven starters return, including senior linemen Shane Swan and Ryan Sulpizio. “We have a solid core of seniors with playing experience on Friday night and are adding some dynamic juniors to the mix,” Ireland said.

GSL 2A

Clarkston (8-3, 5-1, first): The defending league champion Bantams return 18 letter winners for coach Brycen Bye’s 11th season. WR/DB Ryken Craber is an all-state candidate and Hayden Line takes over at QB. “Although we lost a great group of seniors from last season, we have a large group of players returning that saw significant varsity playing time,” Bye said.

Deer Park (6-4, 4-2 NEA, third): The Stags and fourth-year coach Levi Hogan make the jump into the GSL with 14 starters back, including seniors lineman Rody Phillips, RB/LB Jack Martinez and WR/DB Gavin Carnahan. “Going up a level we have a big challenge ahead of us,” Hogan said. “If we can stay healthy, we like our chances to compete and win.”

East Valley (3-7, 1-5, sixth): Coach Adam Fisher is back for his second season of his second stint – and 19th overall. “Year 2 back with the same staff, and kids now know the expectations,” he said. “We’re much better at this time than we were a year ago at the same time.” Juniors QB/DB Tarin Fields, RB/DB JJ Bitner and WR/DB Connor Nicholson are leaders.

North Central (2-8, 0-6, seventh): Third-year coach Aaron Woods has 18 letter winners and 15 starters back, and junior Trevelle Jones takes over at QB, looking for all-league receivers Nock Elliott and Ryland Kyle, fellow juniors. “We are a young team with a solid mix of starters and players who have played a significant number of snaps,” Woods said.

Pullman (5-5, 3-3, fifth): Kevin Agnew takes over at coach with 12 letter winners and seven starters back, including senior RB/DB Brady Coulter and senior linemen Lucas Clark and Sam Sears. Junior Connor Stewart is the new QB. “Our offensive line and front six on defense should be our strength,” Agnew said.

Rogers (7-3, 4-2, third): The Pirates qualified for the playoffs for the first time since 2015 last season and have 30 letter winners back for coach Ryan Cole’s second season. Leaders Aaron Kinsey and Hartman Warrick graduated, but RB Gavyn Bodman will pace the offense. “We are poised to have a dominant defense, from the line to the secondary,” Cole said.

West Valley (6-4, 4-2, fourth): Craig Whitney returns for his 20th season with the Eagles and has 28 letter winners and 12 starters back. They’ll be led by senior QB Ethan Turley and RB Austin Clark. “Every league game in huge,” Whitney said. “We have a veteran offensive line and we are excited to watch them work for some talented skill kids.”

NEA

Colville (4-5, 2-4, fifth): William Benbrook comes over from Yelm to take over the Crimson Hawks program with 14 letter winners returning, including second-team All-NEA RB Braden Dunham and the bulk of both lines. “This group has grown up together and has a high desire to win,” Benbrook said.

Lakeside (12-1, 6-0, first): The Eagles will have to rebuild coming off the program’s first state title appearance, with 17 letter winners graduated. Senior RB/LB Brady Nine, a returning starter, and junior QB Cy Reeves will be counted on to lead by eighth-year coach Devin Bauer. “We are tough, wiling to work and committed to competing,” Bauer said.

Medical Lake (1-9, 0-6, seventh): “The chemistry the guys have is a lot of fun to be around and to coach. This is a great group of young men,” third-year coach Nick Puzycki said. Senior Aiden Suddeth is the QB and he’ll hand to fellow seniors Cylas Puzycki and Dakotah Phillips.

Riverside (3-6, 2-4, sixth): Ninth-year coach Buddy Wood has 12 letter winners and eight starters back, but he will have to replace the bulk of the Rams’ skill players. Junior Ethan Wilfong is the new QB, and he’ll have senior Kenny Coulter and junior Mason Dell as running backs.

Northeast 2B

Freeman (8-4, 4-2 NEA, second): The traditionally tough Scotties drop down a level in Michael Mckeown’s first season as coach after three seasons as offensive coordinator. There’s plenty of talent at receiver, led by seniors Colton Wells, Nash McLean and Vance Coyner. “We have good senior leadership and experience in playing in big games,” Mckeown said.

Liberty (3-7, 2-5, sixth): “The team is really young, almost 70% of the team are sophomores and freshman,” fourth-year coach Brian Harrington said. That said, 18 letter winners and 12 starters return, including senior RBs Coleman Tee and Viliami Finau and senior lineman Hunter Carter.

Northwest Christian (11-1, 7-0, first): The Crusaders fell in a state semifinal and have 12 letter winners, but just four starters, back for coach Marshall Hart’s fourth season. Senior linemen Joe Spuler, Nate Baldwin and Tim Lindsey are all-league performers. “We have a ton of explosive playmakers across the board,” Hart said.