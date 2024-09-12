2024 Fall Preps Preview: Lewis and Clark slowpitch program surges after Hart Field renovations

“Look Good, Feel Good, Play Good” is a motto developed by a national sportswear company to sell women’s clothing and shoes. But it’s also a philosophy that has been co-opted by sports figures across the gamut of sports.

The Lewis and Clark softball program has put that motto to practical use at Hart Field.

Over the past couple of seasons, the renovations and refurbishment of the field and dugouts have helped spur a resurgence and growth of the program, including the slowpitch program in the fall.

Evidence? The Tigers had 30 players turn out for the varsity and JV teams this season.

“I took over during COVID,” coach Jason Wederspahn said. “So coming out of that timeframe in our society at that point, it’s been really cool to see the girls get back active, be part of the team. And I really think some of the changes we made around here, it’s shown a huge impact for the girls. They’re coming around, being part of a team, engaging, looking forward to just being active again.”

Wederspahn sees the influx of softball players on South Hill down to the youth level.

“We’ve had a surge of young softball girls coming in each of the last three years – we’ve had probably four to five good freshmen that are entering the program,” he said. “To have that kind of consistency year over year, I think it’s been amazing to see. And I think a big part is just looking at the facilities and the changes we’ve made, the girls are really buying into that.”

“Participation is up – and also the quality of participation is up,” junior first baseman Vienna Klein said. “I think it’s really, really great compared to when I started here. Everybody on this team wants to be here, wants to play softball, every day wants to get better. It just makes the program a better place, and it makes us more competitive.”

The changes to Hart Field might not be quite as big as the renovations going on at Avista Stadium this fall – but not far off, relatively speaking.

Through fundraising and donations, the Tigers softball program has been able to bring in close to 20 tons of new, high-quality soil, a new batter’s box, a clay brick foundation at the pitching rubber and edging the outfield line to make it look dimensional.

“We are very fortunate to have a tremendous, tremendous support system with our parents,” Wederspahn said. “They are very highly involved, whether it’s through raising money, through donations of sponsors, whether it’s donating their time to come out and help with it.”

In addition, new team banners adorn the dugouts and outfield wall, and advertising banners are draped on the outfield wall to give the Hart Field facility a “professional” feel. The team has also been able to upgrade uniforms and equipment.

“You see in the girls, and they walk in, they feel good, they carry themselves a little different,” Wederspahn said. “You’ve got the matching gear, new uniforms. It just brings a smile on their face. So I think that’s a big part of it too.”

“The LC community, LC parents and the coaches have been working really hard,” Klein said. “There’s obviously a bunch of new sponsors on the field. All the posters that are up. And they’ve worked on the quality of the field itself. So leveling the dirt out, making sure the edges are clean. Just making sure that the field is as good of a quality as they can.”

“Look Good, Feel Good, Play Good,” right?

The Tigers finished 5-14 overall, 3-9 in league last season. They hope the “play good” part really kicks into gear this season.

“We are still young,” Wederspahn said. “We still only carry two seniors on our varsity roster. But even though we’re young, we’re not inexperienced on a varsity playing field.”

Two of those experienced players that will be counted on to lead – on and off the field – this season are Klein and second baseman Izzy Heister – both third-year varsity juniors. Heister hit .527 last season, setting the table, and Klein cleaned it up with six homers, 21 RBIs and 24 runs while hitting .467.

“I think we can provide a very powerful lineup,” Heister said. “With (Klein’s) bat – she hits a lot of home runs. She’s was very impressive last season. I’m known for hitting things in the gap and just scoring runs. So I think between the two of us, we’re going to score a lot of runs.”

“This is their third year on varsity,” Wederspahn said. “They’ve been getting high-leverage quality innings. To watch them grow their first couple of years where a lot of times juniors are coming in as their first taste of varsity.”

Slowpitch softball was designed nearly 20 years ago to help increase participation in girls sports in the fall. To this day, most programs carry players looking to get experience playing a varsity sport without having to face a 60-mph fastball. But everyone still wants to win.

“I think it allows girls to be able to build confidence and be able to be on a varsity roster and see what that’s like for fastpitch coming in the spring,” Heister said. “That gives girls the opportunity to understand expectations and to understand what’s required of them and what they need to show to be able to be a varsity athlete.”