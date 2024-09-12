Volume Music Festival is back for first time in five years

From staff reports

This weekend, the Inlander’s Volume Music Festival returns to showcase many of the Northwest’s best musicians.

The Friday and Saturday event will feature 100 artists across 10 different venues including the Big Dipper, the Washington Cracker Building, the District and more.

The festival is being relaunched for the first time since 2019 under the guidance of talent buyer Ryker, HaveUHeard!? co-owner Brayton Dawns and Great PNW owner Joel Barbour.

Featured musical artists include Grieves, the Shook Twins, Vika and the Velvets, Marshall McLean, Sera Cahoone, Chris Patrick, Them, Jang the Goon, Oblé Reed, Smokey Brights, Itchy Kitty and many more.

Tickets for the 21-and-up event (excluding the free, all-ages stage at Saranac Commons) can be purchased online at volumespokane.com.