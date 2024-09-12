The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Volume Music Festival is back for first time in five years

Olivia Vika, lead singer and melody guitarist of Vika and the Velvets, performs during a Knitting Factory show in June 2023. Vika and the Velvets are slated to perform as part of the Volume Music Festival this weekend. (Jordan Tolley-Turner/The Spokesman-Review)
From staff reports

This weekend, the Inlander’s Volume Music Festival returns to showcase many of the Northwest’s best musicians.

The Friday and Saturday event will feature 100 artists across 10 different venues including the Big Dipper, the Washington Cracker Building, the District and more.

The festival is being relaunched for the first time since 2019 under the guidance of talent buyer Ryker, HaveUHeard!? co-owner Brayton Dawns and Great PNW owner Joel Barbour.

Featured musical artists include Grieves, the Shook Twins, Vika and the Velvets, Marshall McLean, Sera Cahoone, Chris Patrick, Them, Jang the Goon, Oblé Reed, Smokey Brights, Itchy Kitty and many more.

Tickets for the 21-and-up event (excluding the free, all-ages stage at Saranac Commons) can be purchased online at volumespokane.com.