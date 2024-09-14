Kyle Karros hit-by-pitch in 10th forces in winning run, Spokane Indians win Northwest League championship series

The first three games of the Northwest League series were each decided by one run. Why mess with the formula with a title on the line?

The Spokane Indians have found ways to win all season long. On Saturday, they won a championship with a walk-off hit by pitch in extra innings.

Kyle Karros, the likely league MVP, was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the 10th inning and the Indians edged the Vancouver Canadians 3-2 in the deciding Game 4 of the Northwest League championship series at Gonzaga’s Patterson Baseball Complex, winning the 20th professional title in Spokane’s rich baseball history.

It’s the Indians’ first league playoff title since 2008.

“You can’t make this stuff up,” a shirtless Karros said in front of the dugout after the celebration.

“I mean, I say the same thing in every interview about his team – they just know how to win, and that was on full display tonight.”

After the Indians came up empty with the bases loaded and no outs in the ninth inning, Vancouver scored the go-ahead run in the top of the 10th on Jace Bohrofen’s sacrifice fly.

In the bottom half, Andy Perez reached on an infield single, moving the automatic runner to third, and Cole Carrigg knocked in the tying run with a fielder’s choice. Carrigg was safe at first as Peyton Williams missed the bag in his haste to throw home.

After a double steal, the Canadians walked Dyan Jorge to face Karros – who led the league in almost every offensive category this season.

“I don’t know if it’s a sign of disrespect or what,” he said, “but when I was walking up to the box, I was sure I was gonna end the game.”

Canadians reliever Geison Urbaez hit Karros with the first pitch of the at-bat.

Indians manager Robinson Cancel was surprised at the decision to face Karros with the game on the line.

“A little,” he said. “But we got it done. (Karros) got the job done.

“The pitcher, he was trying to be a little bit careful with him, and luckily, he hit him.”

“This whole year hasn’t been easy, and I think we won this championship back in June when it was hard to get through games,” Carrigg said. “We proved we’re the best team here, and we had the best guys, and this team just has a knack for winning.”

Indians starter Michael Prosecky got into hot water in the third. With two down, he walked consecutive batters, then Williams reached on Karros’ error at third. Prosecky settled down, though, and coaxed cleanup hitter Je’Von Ward to bounce to second to end the burgeoning rally.

The Canadians got to Prosecky in the fourth. The first two hitters reached on singles, and Prosecky got a double play. But Brennan Orf doubled to the wall in left center to plate the game’s first run. It could have been worse, but Karros made a diving stop and threw out Nick Goodwin to keep it at 1-0.

The Indians knotted it in the bottom half. Jorge beat out an infield single and with two down Charlie Condon lined a single to center and Jorge scored easily.

Prosecky exited after five sharp innings. He gave up one run on five hits and two walks with five strikeouts. Welinton Herrera entered and struck out the side in the sixth and tossed a 1-2-3 seventh.

Condon singled with one out in the seventh and GL Hill drew a two-out walk, but Jake Snider grounded out to keep it tied.

After Carlos Torres threw a 1-2-3 eighth for the Indians, Sam Weatherly got through the ninth, But the lefty – pitching on back-to-back nights – gave up the go-ahead in the 10th.

It didn’t matter to this team.

“We don’t always come out on top with the best hitting performances, but somehow, in these games, we still find ways to win,” Carrigg said.