Week 3 prep football preview: Early ‘make or break’ time in the Greater Spokane League; Mead, Central Valley test each other

Just three weeks in and we’re already at “make or break” time for a few teams. Others continue to exert dominance, while others still look to test their bona fides against tougher competition.

Let’s jump right in an take a look at this week’s matchups in the Greater Spokane League and Northeast A.

All games Friday, 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Game of the week

Mead (2-0) at Central Valley (2-0): Both of these teams have looked awfully impressive through the first couple weeks of the season. This is a chance for both to gauge just how much better they are than last season.

The Panthers have received touchdowns from five different players so far this season, testifying to their utility on offense. JJ Leman, the quarterback, is an emerging two-way threat with five touchdown passes and two running scores. The opportunistic defense forced three second-half turnovers last week.

The Bears have rebounded from consecutive 4-6 seasons to jump out of the gate this season, outscoring opponents 68-3 so far – including a 33-0 blanking of Mt. Spokane in Week 1. Beau Butner has been all over the field for CV, with four total touchdowns, and Kamden Lanphere (three TDs) has become a reliable target for first-year senior quarterback Tuff Ryan.

GSL 4A/3A

Gonzaga Prep (2-0) at Mt. Spokane (0-2): At Union Stadium. What should we say here? At the start of the season this matchup looked like at least the game of the week, if not the season, to decide the regular season title. But oh, how the tables have turned.

The Bullpups look to be a juggernaut this season, outscoring their first two opponents 118-27. There are too many weapons to list, but featured back Noah Holman sets everything else up that they want to do. G-Prep is content to pound Holman between the tackles until your defense is worn out, then they’ll take advantage of their speed on the outside. You know what’s coming and you still can’t stop it.

On the other side, Mt. Spokane is in a position is hasn’t faced in a long time. Another loss here and the Wildcats – who have been outscored 53-16 in two games – face early elimination and will have to play for their postseason lives each week.

University (0-2) at Shadle Park (2-0): The Highlanders are sky high after knocking off Mt. Spokane on the road last week. The Wildcats, who had a third more players on the sideline that their visitors, had no answer for Shadle’s deep-play combo of Kaden Hooper to Jacob Boston. Every time they needed yardage, the two hooked up for it.

U-Hi unwittingly drew the ire of the schedule makers this season, drawing resurgent Mead and Central Valley programs in the first two weeks. Now they get Shadle Park with a chip on its collective shoulder.

Ridgeline (1-1) at Lewis and Clark (1-1): At ONE Spokane Stadium. Kind of a “make or break” week for both teams, as two losses after three weeks will seriously dent any postseason hopes.

The Falcons bounced back from their Week 1 loss to G-Prep, but only beat Cheney by a fourth-quarter touchdown last week. LC looked game for Mead, but the Panthers put the clamps on in the second half.

Cheney (0-2) at Ferris (0-2): Thursday, 7 p.m. at ONE Spokane Stadium. This is a good chance for both programs to evaluate players without the specter of another blowout loss.

GSL 2A

Rogers (1-1) at Clarkston (0-2): The Pirates march to a second consecutive playoff berth starts in earnest this week with a long road trip in the first league game against a Bantams squad that has put up just six points so far this season.

North Central (1-1) at East Valley (1-1): Both teams have a win under their belts already this season, something that didn’t happen for the Knights until Week 4 and the Wolfpack until Week 8 last season.

Deer Park (1-1) at Pullman (0-2): The Stags bested former league foe Colville last week convincingly and go on the road looking for their first GSL win this week. The Greyhounds have lost two games by a combined two points, so they aren’t so far away.

Riverside at West Valley (2-0): With seven teams in the league, one is going to have a nonleague game or bye every week. The Eagles are flying high at the start of the season with featured back Austin Clark running around and through people.

NEA

Bonners Ferry at Lakeside (1-1): Last year’s state runners-up had a rough one against West Valley last week.

Colville (1-1) at Omak: Crimson Hawks up an down in first two weeks.

Davenport at Medical Lake (0-2): Cardinals have scored 12 points in two games.