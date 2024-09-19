Alt-rockers Smashing Pumpkins to ‘Disarm’ Northern Quest stage

From staff reports

From staff reports

Alt-rock stars Smashing Pumpkins are heading to Spokane.

Since their 1991 debut album “Gish,” the Smashing Pumpkins have released 13 studio albums and explored various genres.

The band provided various hits throughout the 1990s. Of their four albums released during the decade, “Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness” is the biggest, being an RIAA diamond-certified record.

Their iconic alt-rock tracks include “Bullet with Butterfly Wings,” “1979,” “Disarm” and “Tonight, Tonight.”

The Smashing Pumpkins will play the Northern Quest Resort and Casino on Tuesday. Tickets, starting at $55, for the 7:30 p.m. show are available online at northernquest.com.

Special guests the Glorious Sons will open.