Cheney ends 13-game losing streak; pulls away from Ferris 44-6

Ferris linebacker Parker Duenas (27) tries to pull Cheney running back Tristan Huse (3) down to the turf by his jersey during the first half of a high school football game, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024, at One Spokane Stadium. (Colin Mulvany/The Spokesman-Review)

Two teams entered ONE Spokane Stadium on Thursday evening 0-2 on the season, both looking for a win and a little momentum as first- and second-year coaches are rebuilding their programs.

Cheney first-year coach John Graham has a deep resume as a player and coach. Coming into the season, he was charged with leading a team that hadn’t won a game since Oct. 28, 2022.

And is often the case with young, inexperienced teams, turnovers can make all the difference.

The Blackhawks took advantage of three first-half turnovers – scoring after all three – and visiting Cheney pulled away from Ferris 44-6 in a Greater Spokane League 4A/3A game.

Cheney broke a 13-game losing streak; Ferris lost its sixth straight dating back to last season.

Blackhawks quarterback Mason Stinson finished 4-of-9 passing for 46 yards and carried 10 times for 92 yards.

“First win in a long time for the Cheney program,” Stinson said. “I just felt great to get one done.”

“The kids deserved it. They’ve worked so hard for this,” Graham said. “I’ve had a lot of wins. I don’t need the wins. But those kids needed it, and I’m so proud of them.

“Proud of the kids, of the coaches, the community, administration. It was a community win.”

“I don’t think that we’re currently a team that could battle back from behind right now,” Ferris coach Jerrall Haynes said. “We struggle with belief whenever we get into those moments. Which is to be expected from a team that hasn’t won a lot over the last few years.”

On Cheney’s first drive, a sack caused a loss of 17 yards. Maximilian Riggs’ punt went just 6 yards and Ferris took over at the Blackhawks 30. But on second-and-long, Saxons’ QB John Olson was sacked and fumbled and Cheney got the ball back at its 46.

Stinson had runs of 27 and 16 to get the Blackhawks (1-2) deep into Ferris territory. On fourth-and-5 at the 17, Stinson went around the left side for 9 yards to the 8. Faced with fourth-and-goal, Riggs hit a 27-yard field goal for a 3-0 lead with just less than 3 minutes to go in the first quarter.

Early in the second quarter, Ferris (0-3) lined up to punt and a bad snap was recovered by Noah Ragaza-Bourassa at the Saxons’ 20. Three plays later, Stinson hit Tristan Hughes on a screen to the left and Hughes went 14 yards untouched for a touchdown and 10-0 lead with 8:35 left in the half.

Ferris finally got into Cheney territory, but Olson was picked off by Andrew Houndonougbo at the 27.

“Our defense was nails,” Graham said. “”They were flying around, were tackling well, were getting to the football. You know, were not giving up big plays.”

Stinson went for 32 yards to the Ferris 29. After a pass interference penalty, Stinson took a draw 13 yards for a touchdown. The extra point snap was high, and Cheney led 16-0 at halftime.

“He’s starting to get more and more confident,” Graham said of Stinson. “We saw it last week. He hasn’t played any varsity football until this year, and so he’s getting there. He’s our leader.”

The Saxons got something going out of halftime, and a six-play drive culminated with a 38-yard slant from Olson to Johan Terry for a touchdown. The extra point was wide left, and Ferris cut the deficit to 10 points early in the third.

But Cheney’s Tristan Huse took the next play around left end and went 64 yards for a touchdown to extend the Blackhawks’ lead to 23-6.

Ferris tried a pass with fourth-and-1 in its territory and Olson was sacked for a 9-yard loss and Cheney started at the Saxons’ 22. Five Gladius Edejer runs later, the fullback plowed into the end zone from 1 yard out.

Huse broke a 45-yard TD run late in the third and Cheney went up 37-6, then backup quarterback Connor Collins tossed a 10-yard scoring pass to cap the scoring.

Olson carried 18 times for 33 yards and went 5 of 14 with two interceptions for Ferris.

“Cheney was a better football team tonight, and that’s frustrating, of course,” Haynes said. “But you know, we’re going to keep loving on our kids. Gonna keep supporting them. We’re going to keep showing them and teaching them how to play this game the right way and how to maneuver through life the right way.”