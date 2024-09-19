Flock of Seagulls, Wang Chung, Naked Eyes, Tommy Tutone part of Spokane Tribe Casino Pop Goes the ‘80s event

From staff reports

This weekend, Pop Goes the ’80s will bring multiple 1980s hitmakers to Spokane Tribe Casino.

Featuring A Flock of Seagulls, Wang Chung, Naked Eyes and Tommy Tutone, Pop Goes the ‘80s will bring a taste of the pop, rock, and new wave sounds of the decade.

English group A Flock of Seagulls had many international hits like “I Ran (So Far Away),” “Space Age Love Song” and “Who’s That Girl (She’s Got It.”

Fellow English new-wavers Wang Chung also had multiple hits on both sides of the pond, hits such as “Dance Hall Days,” “Everybody Have Fun Tonight,” “To Live and Die in LA” and “Let’s Go!”

Naked Eyes is best known for songs like “Always Something There to Remind Me,” “Promises, Promises” and “(What) In the Name of Love.”

Finally, Tommy Tutone is best known for the iconic smash hit that is “867-5309/Jenny.”

Pop Goes the ‘80s will collectively perform starting at 8 p.m. Saturday the Spokane Tribe’s Spokane Live venue. Tickets, $45-$75, are available through axs.com. Doors open at 7.