It’s ‘Only Love’: Wynonna Judd to sing repertoire on Northern Quest stage this weekend

From staff reports

Wynonna Judd will be playing her first two solo albums front-to-back at Northern Quest Resort and Casino on Saturday,

Wynonna’s career first began in the 1980s when she and her mother, Naomi Judd, made up country duo “The Judds.” The two become known for their traditional sound and hits like “Grandpa (Tell Me ‘Bout the Good Old Days),” “Why Not Me” and “Mama He’s Crazy.”

In 1992, she released her first solo record, “Wynonna.” The album features hits like “No One Else on Earth,” “I Saw the Light” and “She is His Only Need.” The record reached the top of the Billboard country charts, fourth on the Billboard 200 and has been certified five-times platinum.

Judd’s second solo album came in 1993. “Tell Me Why” features favorites such as the title track, “Only Love” and “Is It Over Yet.” The record is nearing three-times platinum certification.

“The fans have turned the Back To Wy Tour into something far greater than I ever imagined,” Judd said in a news release when she announced the tour earlier this year. “This tour isn’t JUST about the songs; it’s about our shared experiences, the memories we create together in each city, each venue, each moment. It’s about returning to the roots of where it all began for me as a solo artist and celebrating the nostalgic feeling of what we were doing when these 2 albums entered our lives … whether that was 1992 or 2022.”

Judd also made stops in Woodinville, Washington; and Billings, as part of the tour before stopping in Airway Heights.

“I can’t wait to see your smiling faces, to feel your energy, and to create new memories surrounding these songs that will last us the rest of our lives,” Judd said in the May release.

Judd will be taking the stage at Northern Quest’s BECU Live Outdoor Venue Saturday. Tickets, starting at $49.50, can be purchased online at northernquest.com for the 7:30 p.m. concert.