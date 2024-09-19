Prep roundup: Clarkston football outlasts Rogers in 2A league opener; Emma Myers leads Ridgeline softball

From staff reports

Roundup of Thursday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League, Northeast A and 2B.

All games nonleague unless otherwise noted.

Football

Clarkston 35, Rogers 28: Hayden Line rushed for three touchdowns and threw for one and the Bantams (1-2, 1-0) beat the visiting Pirates (1-2, 1-0) in a GSL 2A game.

Everett Long led Rogers with three passing touchdowns. Clarkston used a 14-point third quarter to regain the lead for good.

Deer Park 23, Pullman 14: The Stags (2-1, 1-0) beat the Greyhounds (0-3, 0-1) in its first GSL 2A game since moving up a classification. Details were unavailable.

Girls soccer

West Valley 10, Rogers 0: Kolbiy Boyd and Claire Busse scored two goals apiece and the Eagles (4-0-1, 2-0) beat the visiting Pirates (2-2, 0-2) in a GSL 2A game at Smith Field.

Pullman 1, North Central 0: Abbi Umble scored the go-ahead goal in the 18th minute and the visiting Greyhounds (1-0) defeated the Wolfpack (0-1) in a GSL 2A game. Lillian Cobos made three saves for the clean sheet.

Deer Park 2, Clarkston 1: Sienna Breneman scored two goals and the host Stags (3-1, 1-1) defeated the Bantams (3-1, 0-1) in a GSL 2A game.

East Valley 5, Colville 0: Hayden Anderson scored three goals and the Knights (3-1) beat the visiting Crimson Hawks (1-3).

Shadle Park 3, Lakeside 2: Peyton Boston scored a goal and had an assist and the Highlanders (3-4) beat the host Eagles (2-4).

GSL slowpitch

Ridgeline 38, Gonzaga Prep 4: Emma Myers had five hits, including two home runs, seven RBIs and four runs and the visiting Falcons (5-1, 3-1) beat the Bullpups (1-5, 1-3). Kadence Barcus added five hits and two RBIs for Ridgeline.

Mead 23, East Valley 9: Jaycee Coffield had three hits, including a triple and a home run, with eight RBIs and three runs and the Panthers (5-1, 3-1) beat the visiting Knights (2-4, 2-2). JC Weger led East Valley with three hits, including a double.

Lewis and Clark 22, Deer Park 3: Beibhinn Kilgore had four hits, including two doubles, two RBIs and four runs scored as the visiting Tigers (3-3, 2-2) beat the Stags (1-5, 0-4). Hailey Thompson led Deer Park with two hits. Rhiannon Kilgore added three hits and four RBIs for LC.

Mt. Spokane 13, Shadle Park 3: Kaydin Bradeen went 4 for 4 with four RBIs, two home runs and four runs and the visiting Wildcats (6-0, 4-0) beat the Highlanders (4-2, 3-1). Bethany Rinas led Shadle Park with a hit and two RBIs.

University 16, Cheney 0: Ashlyn Carver had four hits, including a home run and a double, three RBIs and three runs scored and the visiting Titans (5-2, 3-1) beat the Blackhawks (0-6, 0-4). Anaya Nitschke and Berkley Noble completed the shutout for University.

Central Valley 16, Rogers 1: Ella Bendele went 3 for 4 with a home run and four RBIs and the visiting Bears (5-4, 3-1) beat the Pirates (2-4, 1-3). Taylor Hoffman went 2 for 2 with an RBI for Rogers.

Ferris 30, North Central 0: Cadence Hyndman went 2 for 3 with a home run, a triple, three runs and four RBIs and the Saxons (3-1, 2-0) beat the visiting Wolfpack (0-4, 0-2). Donyelle Strauss hit a home run and went 3 for 3 with five runs and four RBIs.

Volleyball GSL

4A/3A

Ridgeline 3, Lewis and Clark 1: Brooklyn Hillman had 12 kills and the Falcons (3-0, 1-0) defeated the visiting Tigers (1-3, 0-1) 25-19, 25-17, 19-25, 25-22. Simeon Paradiso had eight kills for the Tigers.

Gonzaga Prep 3, Mt. Spokane 0: Mara Sandberg had 12 kills and the Bullpups (3-1, 1-0) defeated the visiting Wildcats (2-1, 0-1) 25-22, 25-18, 25-15. Abigail Smith had six kills for the Wildcats.

Shadle Park 3, University 2: Teagan Schroeder had 17 kills and the visiting Highlanders (5-1, 1-0) beat the Titans (1-3, 0-1) 26-24, 26-24, 23-25, 25-11.

Mead 3, Central Valley 2: The Panthers (2-2, 1-0) beat the visiting Bears (1-3, 0-1). Details were unavailable.

GSL 2A

Deer Park 3, Clarkston 0: Camryn Chapman had 17 kills and the host Stags (4-0, 1-0) beat the Bantams (1-2, 0-1) 25-7, 25-15, 25-20.

Pullman 3, North Central 0: Ella Forster had 14 kills and the visiting Greyhounds (2-2, 1-1) beat the Wolfpack (0-5, 0-1) 25-11, 25-16, 25-14. Mia Steiner had seven kills for North Central.

West Valley 3, Rogers 0: Macy Osborn had nine kills and two blocks and the Eagles (3-0, 1-0) beat the visiting Pirates (1-1, 0-1) 25-11, 25-10, 25-15.

NE 2B

Freeman 3, Liberty 0: Greta Van Gemert and Aspyn Reed had 11 aces apiece and the host Scotties (4-0, 2-0) beat the Lancers (1-2, 1-1).

Davenport 3, Newport 0: Naomi Rainwater had nine kills and three blocks and the visiting Gorillas (2-2, 1-0) beat the Grizzlies (0-2, 0-2) 25-11, 25-11, 25-18. Lindsay Collison had seven blocks for Newport.

Northwest Christian 3, Kettle Falls 0: Macy Shamblin had eight kills, Chlarice Carey had 15 assists and the Crusaders (4-1, 1-0) beat the Bulldogs (0-3, 0-2).

Reardan 3, St. George’s 0: The visiting Screaming Eagles (4-1, 3-0) beat the Dragons (0-5, 0-2) 25-20, 25-23, 25-22. Kaylee Clark led St. George’s with seven kills.

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 3, Asotin 0: Addy Colbert had nine kills, Zoe Galbreath added 17 assists, and the visiting Broncos (4-0, 1-0) beat the Panthers (0-2, 0-1) 25-8, 25-21, 25-14. Kierra Nielson had five blocks for Asotin.

1B

St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 3, Colton 0: Avery Fleming had eight kills and the visiting Eagles (2-1, 2-1) beat the Wildcats (0-4, 0-4) 25-13, 25-21, 25-18.

Oakesdale 3, Waitsburg 0: Bradyn Henley had 12 kills and the Nighthawks (4-0, 4-0) beat the visiting Cardinals (0-5, 0-4) 25-11, 25-4, 25-5.

Wilbur-Creston-Keller 3, Wellpinit 0: Kaidyn Maioho had 17 kills and the visiting Wildcats (4-0, 3-0) beat Wellpinit (0-4, 0-2) 25-9, 25-22, 25-8.

Republic 3, Columbia-Hunters 0: The Tigers (2-2, 1-0) beat the Lions (0-1, 0-1).

Pomeroy 3, Dayton 0: The visiting Pirates (4-0, 4-0) beat the Bulldogs (1-3, 1-3).

Springdale 3, Chesterton Academy 0: The Chargers (2-2, 2-2) beat the visiting Knights (1-1, 0-1).

Garfield-Palouse 3, Tekoa-Rosalia 1: The visiting Vikings (3-0, 3-0) beat the Timberwolves (1-4, 1-3).

For complete box scores, stats and standings please visit spokesman.com/high-school-sports.