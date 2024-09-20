Keegan Mallon pounds the middle for 192 yards, Mead beats Central Valley 34-7

Central Valley quarterback Tuff Ryan (10) runs the ball on a keeper play during the first half of a high school football game against Mead, Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, at Central Valley High School. (Colin Mulvany/The Spokesman-Review)

When Mead and Central Valley faced off against each other in football or any other sport the past two seasons, Mead was in the 3A classification and CV in 4A. But with the new cycle this season comes a change, and the schools have flipped – with the Bears closer to 2A than 4A.

The fortunes on the field have flipped somewhat this season as well, with both teams off to 2-0 starts after finishing 4-4 in league last season. CV came into Friday’s game looking to end a two-year losing streak to the Panthers.

But that will have to wait another year.

Keegan Mallon carried 30 times for 192 of Mead’s 325 rushing yards and the visiting Panthers pounded out a 34-7 win over the Bears.

Jimmy Frahm added 102 yards on nine carries for the Panthers, who scored on five of their seven possessions. Quarterback JJ Leman completed 8 of 11 passes for 112 yards with three touchdown passes, two to Matthew McShane.

“Obviously, we feel good about (3-0),” Mead coach Keith Stamps said. “You know, kids did a really nice job tonight. Weeks 1 to 2, we still had some things to clean up, but we played a pretty good full game tonight.”

Mallon and Frahm complemented each other with Mallon between the tackles and Frahm on the outside.

“Central Valley was physical, we knew that was a good defense,” Stamps said. “I thought all week watching film that defensively it was gonna be tough sledding and running the ball inside. Keegan’s kind of a workhorse in there, and he’ll be sore tomorrow, but he had a good game.”

“We knew how this defense works,” Mallon said. “Once I know how I’m feeling, if I get one good drive that next one it just keeps going.”

Mead held CV to 223 total yards.

“Defensively, I like where we’re at,” Stamps said. “You know, the one score we gave up, just a communication error between me and the players, and that can’t happen in a close game. But defensively, I thought we were physical tonight, created some turnovers, tackled real well.”

CV took its first possession 12 plays and 57 yards to the Mead 30 but stalled, and a 47-yard field-goal attempt by Tyler Bissell was wide right.

The teams traded turnovers late in the quarter, and Mead took the ball at its 34 after an interception by defensive back Landon Thomas.

The Panthers, behind steady doses of Mallon, marched downfield and a 10-play drive culminated in a 10-yard touchdown pass from Leman to McShane for a 7-0 lead.

CV went four-and-out, and after a punt Mead got the ball back at its 40. The Panthers picked up a couple of first downs, then Frahm busted through the line for a 41-yard TD run and 14-0 lead with just less than 3 minutes left in the half.

“Jimmy and Keegan are just two completely different backs,” Stamps said. “They’re both super smart football players that can play lots of different spots and alignments. Just happy they play for us.”

The Bears had another long drive in them but stalled again with 6 seconds left. Bissell’s second long attempt was again wide right.

Mead went 10 plays on its first possession in the second half, and Leman hit Braden Powers on a slant for a 23-yard score and 21-0 lead.

“The faster we can get down and score, we can just keep the momentum going,” 6-foot-6, 285-point offensive tackle Markus Fetcho said.

On the next drive, Ryan tried to go deep, but his underthrown pass was intercepted by Ezequiel Camacho, who returned it 45 yards to the CV 15. A blindside block pushed the Panthers back 15 yards, but Leman hit McShane on a fly for a 30-yard TD pass. The missed extra point made it 27-0.

CV responded, and Ryan found Kamden Lanphere down the right sideline for a 33-yard touchdown pass.

Mead missed a field goal, but on the Bears’ next possession a fumble turned it back over to Mead at the CV 45. Six plays later, Mallon took a direct snap up the middle for a 24-yard touchdown to ice it.

Mead faces Mt. Spokane (0-3) in the Battle of the Bell at Union Stadium next week. CV will host Ferris.