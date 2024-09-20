Man suspected of murder in connection to missing woman in Bonner County

A 46-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder in connection to a woman who was reported missing over five years ago to the Bonner County Sheriff’s Office.

A Bonner County grand jury indicted Jordan J. Law on Tuesday on suspicion of second-degree murder, offering false or forged instrument for record and destruction of evidence related to Rae Allison Berwanger, who was reported missing in March 2019 by a close family friend, according to a sheriff’s office news release. Law was also indicted on two counts of rape unrelated to Berwanger, his former girlfriend and roommate.

Law, a former Bonner County resident, became a person of interest in the case during the investigation, the release said. Law was indicted after a lengthy investigation by sheriff’s office detectives, who were assisted by the Idaho State Police Sexual Assault Kit Initiative.

The Bonner County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Marshals Service did not return phone calls Friday, and law enforcement did not indicate how Berwanger was killed, whether her body was recovered or any other information linking Law to the alleged killing.

With the help of the Bend Police Department in Oregon, Spokane County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshals Service, Law was found and arrested Wednesday in Spokane.

The Bonner County Daily Bee reported Law was arrested in May 2019 for using a bank card that belonged to Berwanger to withdraw $1,200 after her disappearance, according to a story that ran in The Spokesman-Review.

The Daily Bee reported Berwanger was last seen by her brother in early March of that year at Law’s home, and that she may have intended to move to Washington after a falling out with Law.

Law told authorities he hadn’t seen Berwanger since selling her his car, according to court documents. He told investigators he believed Berwanger went to Florida or Alaska.

Law enforcement said surveillance footage showed Law driving the car when he used the bank card to withdraw the money, according to the 2019 article.

The Idaho Court Portal shows Law pleaded guilty in 2020 to acquiring a financial transaction card with intent to defraud.

Brent Bunn, U.S. Marshal for the District of Idaho, commended the sheriff’s office’s investigative efforts and the work by law enforcement agencies to remove a “violent offender” from the community, according to the Bonner County Sheriff’s Office release.

“The valuable partnerships with local, state and federal law enforcement agencies enables our task forces to identify violent offenders for apprehension,” Bunn said in the release. “Our relationship with the Idaho Department of Correction, Spokane County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Border Patrol was integral in safely apprehending Law yesterday.”

Craig Thayer, U.S. Marshal for the Eastern District of Washington, added, “Interagency partnerships that extend between different states have once again aided in the successful apprehension of another violent offender who must now face the criminal justice system.”

Law remained in the Spokane County Jail Friday. He was released from jail in Deschutes County, Oregon, on Sept. 11 after serving 60 days for a domestic violence case, according to court records.

He made his first appearance Thursday in Spokane County Superior Court and is scheduled for a fugitive hearing Oct. 3.

Anyone with additional information about the cases is asked to contact Bonner County Sheriff’s Office Detective Ted Swanstrom at (208) 263-8417, extension 3204.