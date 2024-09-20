Week 3 prep football roundup: Jonah Keller late TD lifts Gonzaga Prep over Mt. Spokane; Kaden Hooper paces Shadle Park over University

From staff reports

Roundup of Friday’s high school football action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington.

GSL 4A/3A

Gonzaga Prep 27, Mt. Spokane 19: Jonah Keller scored on a 35-yard touchdown pass from Sam Kincaid late in the fourth quarter and the visiting Bullpups (3-0) beat the Wildcats (0-3) at Union Stadium.

G-Prep went up 20-13 at the start of the fourth on a 1-yard TD plunge by Noah Holman, who finished with 29 carries for 95 yards and two scores. Mt. Spokane answered with a Brendan Hughes 17-yard touchdown, but the extra point was no good.

Keller led G-Prep with 109 yards on 13 carries and added a 35-yard TD grab – his only catch of the game. Kincaid threw for 162 yards on 7-of-11 passing.

Ryker Tweedy led Mt. Spokane with 120 passing yards and a rushing touchdown.

Shadle Park 17, University 7: Kaden Hooper rushed 17 times for 143 yards and a touchdown, threw for 142 yards and a touchdown and the Highlanders (3-0) beat the visiting Titans (0-3) at ONE Spokane Stadium.

Jacob Boston had eight catches for 135 yards and a late fourth-quarter touchdown to seal it for Shadle.

Nolan Orndorff returned an interception 30 yards for a touchdown for U-Hi, which led 7-3 at halftime.

Lewis and Clark 31, Ridgeline 27: The Tigers (2-1) scored 13 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to upend the Falcons (1-2) at ONE Spokane Stadium. Brayden Allen had 16 catches for 158 yards with three touchdowns for Ridgeline.

Nonleague

West Valley 48, Riverside 7: Austin Clark had four rushing touchdowns and the Eagles (3-0) beat the visiting Rams (0-3). Czkar Washington returned a blocked punt for a touchdown for West Valley.

Bonners Ferry 35, Lakeside 34: Salaymanu Abubakari scored the winning touchdown with 48 seconds left and the visiting Badgers (3-3) beat the Eagles (1-2). Bonners Ferry scored three unanswered touchdowns in the fourth quarter for the victory.

Medical Lake 36, Davenport 16: The Cardinals (1-2) beat the visiting Gorillas (0-2). Details were unavailable.

Omak 33, Colville 7: The Pioneers (1-2) beat the visiting Crimson Hawks (1-2). Details were unavailable.

Northeast 2B

Freeman 19, Northwest Christian 7: Logan Schultz threw two touchdown passes and the Scotties (3-0, 1-0) beat the visiting Crusaders (1-1, 0-1). Nash McLain had a 46-yard punt return score and a 12-yard touchdown reception for Freeman.

Newport 19, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 14: Brody Driver rushed for 170 yards and a touchdown and the Grizzlies (3-0, 1-0) beat the Broncos (2-1, 0-1).

Chewelah 31, Reardan 18: The visiting Cougars (2-1, 1-0) beat the Screaming Eagles (2-1, 0-1). Details were unavailable.

Asotin 35, Colfax 13: The visiting Panthers (3-0, 1-0) beat the Bulldogs (2-1, 1-1). Details were unavailable.

1B

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 50, Liberty Christian 36: Carter Pitts rushed for 221 yards and two touchdowns and the visiting Warriors (3-0) beat the Panthers (0-1) Kamiakin High School. Perry Pottle led Liberty Christian with 254 yards passing.

Wilbur-Creston-Keller 74, Garfield-Palouse 18: The Wildcats (3-0) beat the visiting Vikings (0-3).

Odessa 68, Waterville/Mansfield 14: The Tigers (3-0) beat the visiting Shockers (1-2).

Pomeroy 70, Sunnyside Christian 0: Jacob Reisinger rushed for three touchdowns and the visiting Pirates (3-0, 1-0) beat the Knights (2-1). Jett Slusser had two rushing and two passing touchdowns for Pomeroy.