Prep roundup: Alexis Griswold scores two goals, Central Valley girls soccer ties East Valley

From staff reports

Roundup of Saturday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and Eastern Washington.

All games nonleague unless otherwise noted.

Girls soccer

Central Valley 2, East Valley 2: Alexis Griswold scored her second second-half goal in the 76th minute and the visiting EV Knights (3-1-1) tied the Bears (0-3-1).

Macie Varley and Zoe Dalton scored one goal apiece for the Bears.

Lewis and Clark 3, Coeur d’Alene 1: Freshman Charlotte Dix scored an insurance marker in the 62nd minute and the Tigers (4-1-1) defeated the visiting Vikings (0-2) at ONE Spokane Stadium.

Gretchen Dorney opened the scoring for LC with a goal in the fifth minute. She assisted on Dix’s goal, and Gwen Bafus added her third goal of the season. Elaina Queral made three saves for LC.

Lakeside 0, Quincy 0: Bre Oleson made six saves and the visiting Eagles (2-4-1) earned a draw with the Quincy Jackrabbits (1-4-1).

Volleyball

Riverside 3, Newport 0: Kaylee Winterroth had seven kills and 11 blocks, KC Murphy added 12 assists and the Rams (1-2) swept the visiting Grizzlies (1-4) 25-19, 25-8, 27-25.

Reardan 3, Medical Lake 1: The visiting Screaming Eagles (5-1) beat the Cardinals (3-2) in four sets. Details were unavailable.

Football

Granger 19, Liberty 13: The Spartans (3-0) beat the visiting Lancers (1-2). Details were unavailable.