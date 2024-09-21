Prince George scores twice in third, Spokane Chiefs fall 3-1

From staff reports

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. – Carlin Dezainde scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period and the Spokane Chiefs fell to the Prince George Cougars 3-1 in the second game of the Western Hockey League season for both teams at CN Centre on Saturday.

Chiefs goalie Carter Esler, a 15-year-old making his first WHL appearance, made 34 saves.

The Chiefs played without center Berkly Catton, defensemen Saige Weinstein, Will McIsaac and Nathan Mayes, and goalie Dawson Cowan, all of whom are participating in NHL training camps.

Prince George made it 2-1 just less than 7 minutes into the third period when Dezainde’s backhander from a sharp angle slid under Carter Esler’s pads.

The Chiefs couldn’t convert on a power play, their third of the game, with 7 minutes to go. Soon after, Dezainde drew a penalty to give the Cougars the advantage. With time winding down on the infraction, Matteo Danis collected a rebound and lifted a left-handed shot falling to his knees past Chiefs goalie Esler for the insurance goal.

After a scoreless first period, the Chiefs (1-1-0-0) took the lead early in the second. Hayden Paupanekis brought the puck up on the rush and laid it over to Mathis Preston at the left point. The 16-year-old walked the puck in, then whipped a wrist shot past Joshua Ravensbergen for his first goal of the season and fifth in seven WHL games overall.

Now presenting: The Presto Laser Show 🪄



Mathis Preston opens the scoring at 5:40 in the second with help from Hayden Paupanekis and Chase Harrington!#GoChiefsGo pic.twitter.com/mvyMtsfnKu — Spokane Chiefs (@spokanechiefs) September 22, 2024

The Cougars (1-0-1-0) were awarded a power play later in the period and Jett Lajoie made good on it with a second-chance effort beating Esler, his second goal in as many games.

The Chiefs resume play on Friday in Wenatchee.