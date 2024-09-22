Analysis: Handing out grades for every position as Seahawks beat Dolphins, improve to 3-0

By Bob Condotta Seattle Times

The Seahawks committed 11 penalties, converted just three of 11 third-down opportunities, went 40 minutes, 5 seconds of game time without scoring or running a play inside the Miami 34 and lost the turnover battle 2-0.

Yet their 24-3 win over the Dolphins on Sunday never once felt in doubt, especially after the Seahawks grabbed a 17-3 lead at the end of the first quarter.

“It was sloppy, felt like a little bit operation wise, which we definitely need to address,’’ Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald said. “But I’ll tell you what – our guys played incredibly hard.’’

And that – with an assist from an undermanned Miami offense that began the game with backup Skylar Thompson and ended it with third-teamer Tim Boyle, two players who are a combined 1-7 as starters in the NFL – allowed the Seahawks to come away with the most dominant win of the three-game Macdonald era.

On to the grades.

Quarterback

Geno Smith hit his first five passes for 62 yards to lead the Seahawks to a quick 10-0 lead. He connected with DK Metcalf on a 71-yard TD to end the first quarter, at which point he was 6 of 8 for 133 yards. He was 20 of 26 for 153 the rest of the way and finished with two interceptions, only the fifth time he’s thrown more than one in 38 starts with the Seahawks. Both were tipped while under pressure. But Smith took the blame, saying he must be smarter in those situations. He hardly played bad – probably better than how he seemed to take it afterward. But a play like the interception on the pass out of the end zone might cost a lot more if it happens again.

Grade: B

Running back

Macdonald insisted last week’s paltry rushing numbers (46 yards on 19 attempts) weren’t the fault of Zach Charbonnet, who is filling in for injured starter Kenneth Walker III. Charbonnet proved him right Sunday. While there wasn’t lot of running room early, when there was some late Charbonnet took advantage to finish with a career-high 91 on 18 carries, as well as a 5.1 yard-per-carry average and two TDs. Kenny McIntosh got his first NFL carries with 11 yards on three attempts.

Grade: A

Receiver

The Seahawks had much surer hands all around this week after the five-drop performance against the Patriots. DK Metcalf made two plays that maybe only he can, with the post-up of Kendall Fuller for the catch that keyed the first TD drive, and his perfectly run double move to get open for the 71-yarder that gave the Seahawks a cushion they never relinquished. Tyler Lockett had five catches for 46 and Jaxon Smith-Njigba three for 39, which was good enough on this day.

Grade: B-plus

Tight end

The best day of the season all around for this group. Pharaoh Brown finally made his debut and had a de-cleating block of Miami OLB Jaelan Phillips on a Smith completion that keyed the first scoring drive (though he did get called for a hold later). Noah Fant had his best game of the year with six receptions on six targets for 60 yards, appearing to have finally shaken off the rust of his training-camp foot injury, while rookie AJ Barner had three receptions on three targets for 13 yards, the first catches of his career.

Grade: A-minus

Offensive line

This was another performance that showed the offensive line remains a work in progress. The Seahawks allowed three sacks and intentional grounding, with right guard Anthony Bradford appearing beaten for one and left tackle Charles Cross giving up another for his first sack allowed of the year. Smith was pressured heavily on the pass out of the end zone that was picked off. Bradford was called for a hold and a false start, center Connor Williams a false start and left guard Laken Tomlinson a false start, and the offensive sluggishness in the middle of the game seemed to start up front. It was easy to wonder why the Seahawks didn’t rotate in rookie Christian Haynes for Bradford. But Macdonald said Bradford had a good week of practice and had earned the right to play. There were some bright spots, like the protection Smith got on the long TD to Metcalf, and the final drive. But the OL is going to have to play a lot better as the competition improves.

Grade: C

Defensive line

A big day up front despite the Seahawks playing the second half without Leonard Williams and Byron Murphy II. Credit second-year player Mike Morris with some solid snaps off the bench and Macdonald for appearing to go to some different looks to make do. Jarran Reed had his best day of the season with two QB hits and a sack, and Johnathan Hankins played a key role in holding Miami to 3.6 yards per rush and had a QB hit on the third-down incompletion during the fourth-quarter goal-line stand.

Grade: A-minus

Outside linebackers

A really nice day for the edge rush group, as well, led by the two sacks of Derick Hall – who has three after making none as a rookie – and Boye Mafe getting a sack for a third straight game and two QB hits. Dre’Mont Jones also had what felt like his best game of the season with five tackles and a sack, and credit for a forced fumble.

Grade: A

Inside linebackers

Tyrel Dodson is already starting to play like a grizzled vet, leading an improved rushing defense and getting a sack on a third-and-2 in the third quarter. As he’d hinted, Macdonald got Drake Thomas some snaps at WLB along with Tyrice Knight as each filled in for the injured Jerome Baker. Knight had six tackles and Thomas two and a pass defensed.

Grade: A

Cornerback

Hard to argue about much here, either, as the normally explosive Dolphins didn’t have a pass play of longer than 17 yards to a receiver until the Seahawks replaced many of their starters late in the game. Miami’s QB issues undoubtedly played a role – Thompson seemed hesitant to throw much downfield. But the Seahawks DBs did their part, particularly in holding Tyreek Hill to just 40 yards on three receptions on five targets. Devon Witherspoon had two penalties, but also did his part to slow down Hill and had the big run stop on the third-and-1 play on Miami’s first drive that forced the Dolphins to try a 57-yard field goal that missed.

Grade: A-minus

Safety

Rayshawn Jenkins led the Seahawks with 10 tackles and Julian Love had one of the game’s key plays when he broke through to stop De’Vone Achane for a 1-yard loss when the Dolphins had it first-and-goal at the 3 in the fourth quarter.

K’Von Wallace and Coby Bryant also saw time in nickel and dime packages.

Grade: A

Special teams

Jason Myers made a 56-yarder early to give the Seahawks a lead they never relinquished. He missed a 53-yarder later, but no one is going to make every 50-plus kick, especially at Lumen. Dee Williams had a 39-yard return of the opening kickoff and appears to be getting more comfortable every week.

Grade: B

Coaching

You can question the competition the Seahawks have faced so far, as well as some of the sloppiness Sunday.

But this has appeared a well-prepared team each week, with the defensive game plans indeed proving to feature a dizzying array of looks and personnel alignments. They also benefited from an odd decision by Miami coach Mike McDaniel not to try to get fourth-and-1 at the 39 on Miami’s first drive and instead try a 57-yard field goal. Didn’t seem worth the risk and they rewarded the Seahawks with the ball at the 47.

Grade: A