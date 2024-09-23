On the air
Tuesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
4:05 p.m.: Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees TBS
5:10 p.m.: Seattle at Houston Root
7:10 p.m.: San Diego at L.A. Dodgers TBS
Basketball, WNBA playoffs
4:30 p.m.: Atlanta at New York ESPN
6:30 p.m.: Seattle at Las Vegas ESPN
Hockey, NHL preseason
4 p.m.: Washington at Boston NHL
7 p.m.: Seattle at Vancouver NHL
Soccer, EFL Cup
Noon: Aston Villa at Wycombe CBS Sports
Tuesday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
5:10 p.m.: Seattle at Houston 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change