Spokane Chiefs file bid to host 2026 Memorial Cup

The Canadian Hockey League announced Monday that five Western Hockey League (WHL) clubs – the Spokane Chiefs, Brandon Wheat Kings, Kelowna Rockets, Lethbridge Hurricanes and Medicine Hat Tigers have officially submitted formal written bids to secure the hosting rights for the 2026 Memorial Cup.

Each will formally present their bid before a selection committee in the coming weeks. Bids will be evaluated based on four categories: business operations, local atmosphere/community engagement, event logistics, and hockey operations.

Following the evaluation process, the winning bid is tentatively scheduled to be announced by the end of December .

The Chiefs previously hosted the Memorial Cup in 1998 and won the tournament in 1991 and 2008.