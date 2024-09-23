Weird Al Yankovic announces Northern Quest stop as part of 2025 tour

From staff reports

Just as you thought he couldn’t get any weirder, “Weird Al” Yankovic is going on a “Bigger & Weirder” Tour in 2025, hitting 65 cities across North America, including Airway Heights on Aug. 12.

“This is kind of a ‘best of both worlds’ tour,” Yankovic said in a news release. “We’ll be doing all the big crowd-pleasing parodies as well as some deep cuts for the hardcore fans – but with twice as many players on stage, everything is going to sound twice as good!”

The parody singer has received five Grammy awards and 17 nominations, and is one of three artists to chart in the Top 40 of the Billboard Hot 100 in the previous four consecutive decades (the others being Madonna and Michael Jackson).

Yankovic’s hits include “Amish Paradise,” “Eat It,” “Like a Surgeon,” “Smells Like Nirvana,” “Word Crimes,” and the platinum-selling “White & Nerdy.” He was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2018, and an Emmy Award for the 2022 release “WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story” (starring Daniel Radcliffe as Yankovic).

Tickets for the tour go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday online at weirdal.com/tour.

Special guest Puddles Pity Party, the 7-foot sad clown whose golden voice is “comparable to any Grammy winner,” will join Yankovic on tour.

Yankovic last performed at Northern Quest Resort and Casino in 2019, and last took to a Spokane stage in 2022 at the Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox.