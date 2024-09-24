15-year-old boy identified in fatal crash near Mead

A 15-year-old boy was identified as the person who died in a car crash earlier this month near Mead.

Elijah Mendoza died from blunt force injuries sustained in the Sept. 2 crash on North Madison Road, according to the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office. The office ruled the death an accident.

First responders were called that morning to a vehicle fire and found Mendoza in a damaged truck, according to a Spokane County Sheriff’s Office news release. He died at the scene.

The sheriff’s office said Mendoza was likely traveling at a high speed and lost control of the truck, overcorrected and struck a tree.