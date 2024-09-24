19-year-old man dies in motorcycle crash on Division Street

A man who died in a motorcycle crash one week ago on Division Street has been identified by the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office as 19-year-old Jonathan Lew.

Spokane police officers responded at about 6:15 p.m. Sept. 18 to the area of Division Street and Waverly Place on a report of a crash involving a motorcycle, according to a police news release Tuesday.

Officers discovered a motorcycle down in the roadway and the motorcycle rider, Lew, down on the ground nearby, police said. Lew was traveling south on Division from Bridgeport Avenue when he collided with another vehicle.

Medics treated Lew, but he died at the scene, the release said. Investigators believe speed was a factor in the crash.

Lew died of blunt force injuries, and his death is considered an accident, according to the medical examiner’s office.

Spokane Police Officer Daniel Strassenberg said no one has been cited or arrested.

Police’s Major Crimes Unit asks that anyone with information about the crash contact Crime Check at (509) 456-2233 and reference incident No. 2024-20193222.