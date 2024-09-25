Woman sentenced to over 7 years in prison for killing 70-year-old man with truck

Alyssa Bray gave her father, Kenneth Bray, a long hug before she was escorted from a courtroom in handcuffs Wednesday.

Spokane County Superior Court Judge Timothy Fennessy permitted the embrace after he sentenced the 28-year-old to 7½ years in prison for killing 70-year-old Gerald R. Fox with his own truck earlier this year in Spokane.

Alyssa Bray told police in court documents she was walking on the side of the highway heading toward Airway Heights the night of April 9 when Fox, who she did not know, picked her up and offered to pay her for sex.

Bray said she got in Fox’s blue Chevrolet Colorado, and they drove around for a short time before parking. She said they were there for about 30 to 45 minutes and he offered her $40, she told police.

There was no physical contact between them, Alyssa Bray said, but when he got out of the truck to come around to the passenger side, she locked the doors and got into the driver’s seat. Police said they believe Fox got out of the truck to “initiate sexual contact” with Bray.

When asked where Fox was located at the time of the crash and whether Fox was running away or running toward her, Bray said, “No, I just drove him off the road.”

She said she “didn’t have to kill him,” according to court records.

“I didn’t have to run him over, he was only trying to help me, but I seen that he wanted more of me, and it gave me a gross feeling, and I’m running around in my underwear,” Bray told police, according to court documents.

Fox had two unrelated convictions for possessing child pornography in the past two years in Spokane County.

A person called 911 after finding Fox’s body at about 7:15 p.m. alongside Sunset Frontage Road, near Grove Road, according to documents. Fox was declared dead at 7:26 p.m.

Police believe Bray accelerated the truck at Fox, crossed onto the opposite shoulder of the roadway and struck him with the vehicle before fleeing the scene west on U.S. Highway 2 into Lincoln County, where she was pulled over after a high-speed pursuit and arrested on unrelated charges.

She was initially charged with suspicion of murder and vehicular homicide in Fox’s death. Alyssa Bray, wearing gray Spokane County Jail clothing, pleaded guilty Wednesday to the amended charge of first-degree manslaughter as part of a plea agreement reached by attorneys.

Spokane County Deputy Prosecutor Paul Alexander and Spokane County Public Defender Michelle Hess recommended the 90-month prison sentence, the midpoint of the standard sentence range. Alyssa Bray has no prior felonies.

She told Fennessy she’s grateful for the plea agreement and for her family’s support.

“It’s really unfortunate what happened,” she said.

About 10 of her family members sat behind her, many wearing black T-shirts that had a picture of Alyssa Bray with “#JUSTICEFORALYSSA” on the front of the shirt and seven hashtags on the back, including, “#FREEALYSSA” and “#MMIW,” which stands for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women.

Kenneth Bray said they are members of the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation and traveled from Keller, Washington, to attend Wednesday’s hearing.

He told Fennessy his daughter was fleeing for her life from Fox, who had bad intentions and greatly outweighed her.

“She’s a good person, and she doesn’t deserve any of this,” Kenneth Bray said.

Alexander said he understood Kenneth Bray’s perspective, but there was no evidence Fox put Alyssa Bray’s life in danger, he said.

He said it would be a different story if Alyssa Bray left the scene in the truck, but a “reckless homicide” also occurred, Alexander said. He said he believed the plea agreement took into consideration Alyssa Bray and the harm done to Fox.

“She didn’t have to kill him,” Alexander said. “She could have left him there on the side of the road and it would be a completely different story and discussion if it was just theft of a motor vehicle.”

Hess said this was a “very unique situation,” and her client made it clear she did not want to relive the events at trial. She said that night was “extremely traumatic” for Alyssa Bray, who is remorseful, and she made the best choice to keep herself safe in that moment.

Alyssa Bray will serve three years of probation when she’s released from prison.