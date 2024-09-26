Jazz trumpeter Byron Stripling joins Spokane Symphony for ‘Pops 1: What A Wonderful World: Legends of New Orleans!’

From staff reports

The acclaimed Pops series returns to the Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox with “Pops 1: What A Wonderful World: Legends of New Orleans!”

Famed jazz trumpeter Byron Stripling has played with many groups across the United States. The extensive list includes the Carnegie Hall Jazz Band, New York Pops, Seattle Symphony, National Symphony and many, many more.

Perhaps most famously, Stripling was the lead trumpeter and soloist for the long-running Count Basie Orchestra.

Stripling’s tribute to various New Orleans icons includes songs from Louis Armstrong, Mahalia Jackson and Al Hirt. With dazzling energy and vocals, he is known for doing such legends justice and getting the crowd up off their feet.

Stripling will be bringing the spirit of New Orleans to the Fox Theater on Saturday. Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. show are available at foxtheaterspokane.org and start at $50.