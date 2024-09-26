Prep roundup: West Valley girls soccer stays undefeated; Rhiannon Kilgore hits for cycle for Lewis and Clark slowpitch

From staff reports

Roundup of Thursday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and Eastern Washington.

Girls soccer GSL 2A

West Valley 6, Clarkston 1: Kolbiy Boyd and Lauren Matthew scored two goals apiece and the visiting Eagles (6-0-1, 4-0) beat the Bantams (4-2, 1-2). Rebecca Skinner scored for Clarkston in the third minute.

North Central 2, Deer Park 0: Pearl Wicks scored early, Ava Gomez scored an insurance goal in the 75th minute and the visiting Wolfpack (3-5, 1-3) beat the Stags (3-3, 1-3). Samantha Fausti had four saves for Deer Park.

Pullman 2, East Valley 0: The visiting Greyhounds (5-1, 4-0) blanked the Knights (4-2-1, 1-2). Details were unavailable.

Nonleague

Lewis and Clark 4, Northwest Christian 4: Rylie Rettedal scored in the 79th minute and the 2B Crusaders (3-1-1) drew against the visiting 4A Tigers (6-1-2). Claire Wichman scored two goals and assisted on another for NWC. Molly Heinen had one goal and assist for LC.

Cheney 4, Lakeside 1: Kinley Collins scored twice, Raimee Gleason and Kaylee Kohlman added a goal and an assist apiece and the Blackhawks (3-4) downed the visiting Eagles (1-5-1). Lainee Higgins scored on a PK for Lakeside in the 71st minute.Riverside 2, Colville 1: The visiting Rams (3-3, 1-0) edged the Crimson Hawks (3-5, 0-1). Details were unavailable.

NE2B





Freeman 5, Upper Columbia 0: Rylee Russell scored four goals and the visiting Scotties (5-0, 3-0) beat the Lions (1-2, 1-1).

Davenport 7, Newport 1: Glenna Soliday scored three times, Charlotte Soliday and Hayley Suttenfield added two apiece and the Gorillas (4-0, 3-0) topped the Grizzlies (1-4, 0-2).

Boys soccer





St. George’s 4, Walla Walla Valley 0: Graham Reichel scored the first goal and the visiting Dragons (3-3-1, 2-1) beat the Knights (1-3, 1-3) in a NE2B league game. Robert DeForest scored on a penalty kick for St. George’s.

Slowpitch

Shadle Park 13, East Valley 1 (5): Madi Keon went 4 for 4 with two home runs, four runs and three RBIs and the visiting Highlanders (5-2, 4-1) beat the Knights (2-5, 2-3). JC Weger went 2 for 3 with a double and a run for EV.

Mead 14, Central Valley 1: Hope Murdock had three hits, including a home run, with three RBIs and three runs and the visiting Panthers (6-1, 4-1) beat the Bears (5-5, 3-2). Ellie Taylor had two hits for CV.

Lewis and Clark 13, Rogers 3: Rhiannon Kilgore hit for the cycle with three RBIs and the Tigers (4-5, 3-4) beat the visiting Pirates (2-7, 1-6). Taylor Hoffman homered for Rogers, the first of her career.

Ridgeline 20, Cheney 3 (5): Emma Myers went 4 for 4 with three home runs and eight RBIs and the Falcons (6-1, 4-1) beat the visiting Blackhawks (0-7, 0-5). Quincy Coder went 3 for 3 with a home run, a double, and three runs for Ridgeline.

University 23, North Central 2 (5): Hayden Wheeler and Ella Jensen had three hits and three RBIs apiece and the visiting Titans (6-2, 4-1) beat the Wolfpack (0-7, 0-5).

Ferris 16, Deer Park 1 (5): Cadence Hyndman went 2 for 3 with two home runs and five RBIs and the visiting Saxons (5-2, 4-1) beat the Stags (1-6, 0-5). Marrin Teel had a home run, double and two RBIs for Ferris.

Mt. Spokane 17, Gonzaga Prep 0: Quincy Schuerman went 3 for 3 with a double, RBI and two runs and the Wildcats (7-0, 5-0) beat the visiting Bullpups (1-6, 1-4).

Volleyball GSL 2A

Deer Park 3, North Central 0: Caitlyn Watson had seven kills and the Stags (5-1, 2-1) swept the Wolfpack (1-6, 1-2) 25-13, 25-14, 25-15. Mandy Schwahn had three kills, eight digs and two aces for NC.

Pullman 3, East Valley 0: Jasmyne Washington had 15 kills and the visiting Greyhounds (4-2, 3-1) swept the Knights (1-5, 1-2) 25-3, 25-11, 25-20. Kamia Davis had three kills and 16 assists for EV.

NE2B





Liberty 3, Asotin 0: Kendall Denny had 17 kills, Maicy Bothman had 28 assists and the Lancers (3-3, 3-1) swept the visiting Panthers (1-6, 0-3) 25-11, 25-14, 25-21.

Davenport 3, Chewelah 0: Chloe Hammond had 14 kills and the Gorillas (5-2, 3-0) swept the Cougars (0-4, 0-3) 25-13, 25-14, 25-5. Astraya Sosa had five aces and 20 assists for Davenport.

Northwest Christian 3, St. George’s 0: Kaitlyn Waters had 12 kills, Lauren Matthews had 13 assists and the visiting Crusaders () swept the Dragons () 25-20, 25-17, 25-12. Kalea Schlenker had five assists with three aces for St. George’s.





