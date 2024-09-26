Week 4 prep football preview: Ridgeline searching for momentum, league records against undefeated Shadle Park

Shadle Park Highlanders student section cheers during a game against the Rogers Pirates in the first half at ONE Spokane Stadium on Friday. Sept. 29, 2023 in Spokane WA. ORG XMIT: IMAGN-491491 (James Snook/For The Spokesman-Review)

It’s late September and league races are heating up. But let’s take a moment before we get started on this week’s slate of games to appreciate the newest venue in Spokane on its one-year anniversary.

It’s become part of the sporting landscape in town in just a short amount of time, but ONE Spokane Stadium still has that sparkle of newness every time the doors open for another event.

Football, soccer – high school and pro – and even concerts have graced the playing surface there, and it’s proven to be a spectacular space in the middle of downtown adjacent to the Arena and the Podium.

Remember back a few years ago when people were worried about parking, or that fans wouldn’t go downtown at night for high school events? Those fears were all unfounded. The stadium has been met with rave reviews by all who have played or watched an event there – and even those crusty, hard-to-please media folks have been pleased with the accommodations.

According to Spokane Public Schools, more than 22,000 people attended a high school game at ONE Spokane Stadium – more than triple the number who attended a game the last year Albi Stadium was open. In addition, more than 30,000 have attended pro soccer and nearly 25,000 have attended a concert or other entertainment events there.

Everyone involved in the project should be proud of the way things worked out to give Spokane a marquee destination for outdoor sports downtown.

Now, on to this week’s games.

All games Friday at 7 p.m.

Game of the week

Shadle Park (3-0) at Ridgeline (1-2): The visiting Highlanders are off to a tremendous start in their return to the 3A ranks, led by the big-play combo of Kaden Hooper to Jacob Boston. They are starting to attract the attention of state media as well, as they were just outside the top 10 in this week’s media rankings.

The Falcons, who qualified for the playoffs last season in the program’s third year, need a win in a big way. Their dynamic duo of quarterback Landon Garner and Brayden Allen could both make history this week.

Garner needs 227 passing yards to move past Shadle great Mark Rypien into second place in career yardage. Allen needs 155 yards to add receiving yards to his list of GSL career records, which includes single-game, season and career receptions.

GSL 4A/3A

Mead (3-0) vs. Mt. Spokane (0-3) at Union Stadium: We usually say “throw out the records” when talking about the “Battle of the Bell,” but this year all anyone wants to talk about in the GSL is Mt. Spokane starting 0-3. The perennial 3A powerhouse is off to a tough start, trying to replace most of its offense from last season, but the Wildcats looked better last week in a 27-19 loss to Gonzaga Prep that wasn’t decided until late.

The Panthers, meanwhile, looked strong last week in a 34-7 dismantling of previously unbeaten Central Valley on the Bears’ home turf. They have several ways to beat you on offense, and the defense has impressed more with each passing week.

Cheney (0-3) at Gonzaga Prep (3-0): The host Bullpups, ranked No. 2 in 4A by state media, needed two fourth-quarter touchdowns last week in a game that was tied after three quarters to escape the Wildcats and move to 3-0. Although Cheney looked good last week in beating Ferris 44-6 to snap a 13-game losing streak, the Blackhawks have an uphill battle this week.

The game features the first coaching matchup between Cheney’s John Graham and Gonzaga Prep’s Nate Graham – both in their first seasons after replacing longtime coaches in their respective programs. The brothers are sons of longtime Reardan coach Dan Graham, and more than a few years ago big brother John coached younger brother Nate at Central Washington.

Lewis and Clark (2-1) at University (0-3): The visiting Tigers have something going in coach Kyle Snell’s first season at the helm. Featured back Romin Saleki is a threat to go the distance every time he touches the ball.

Ferris (0-3) at Central Valley (2-1): The host Bears are looking to bounce back after taking it on the chin last week against Mead.

GSL 2A

Pullman (0-3, 0-1) at West Valley (3-0, 0-0): The No. 7-ranked host Eagles have dominated in their nonleague schedule against smaller opponents and will look to get their league schedule started in the same way.

Deer Park (2-1, 1-0) at East Valley (2-1, 1-0): Both teams are off to a good start and have a chance to prove something – to the rest of the league and to themselves.

North Central (1-2, 0-1) at Rogers (1-2, 0-1): The host Pirates lost a wild one last week on the road at Clarkston and will need a good showing against a Wolfpack squad that is putting up points (31.3 per game) with new quarterback Trevelle Jones.

Omak (1-2) at Clarkston (1-2): The host Bantams are rated fifth in 2A by the state’s RPI system. Clarkston’s record – according to the state – is 1-0 by virtue of its 35-28 win over Rogers last week.

The Bantams, however, lost to Moscow and Lewiston in the first two weeks by a combined 68-6.