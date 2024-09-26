With an unbreakable commitment, Idaho captain Mathias Bertram has made most of time in Moscow

By Peter Harriman The Spokesman-Review

MOSCOW, Idaho – When his career at the University of Idaho concludes, Mathias Bertram will not have left many cards on the table un-played.

The senior linebacker, a two-time captain, was also named to the Big Sky Conference All-Academic team last year and, he is taking online classes and hopes to complete a masters of business administration by next summer.

He and his mother founded a nonprofit in 2023, Peter’s Paycheck, named for his uncle “born with severe birth defects,” according to Bertram. It seeks to remove impediments for businesses that want to employ special needs individuals, and Bertram is working with classmates at Idaho to expand the program’s reach.

He also took a lay mission trip to Peru with a group, Fellowship of Catholic University Students, to build concrete stairs into steep hillsides in impoverished communities near Lima, the capital, and to finish a set of concrete grandstands at a children’s soccer venue.

Bertram has been involved in charitable works since he was a boy, when he volunteered at annual St. Patrick’s Day corned beef and cabbage dinners that were fundraisers for a homeless shelter in Albuquerque, New Mexico, where Bertram grew up.

Idaho coach Jason Eck thought enough of that resume to nominate Bertram for the Allstate American Football Coaches Association Good Works Team last year.

“I was really impressed with that,” Eck said. “He is the epitome of what you are looking for.

“He is a really neat kid from a neat family.”

With the Good Works Team, Bertram went to the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans. The team was feted everywhere. “They put us in the nicest hotel there,” he says. “We were in a parade right down Bourbon Street.”

The team was introduced on the field at halftime, and it watched the game from a suite on the 50-yard line.

“NFL legends hung out with us. Growing up, I was a Redskins fan. (Washington Super Bowl winning quarterback) Doug Williams walked in. Holy crap!”

Now Bertram is exploring a new horizon more commonly associated with people collecting Social Security checks.

“One of my hobbies is pickleball. It’s a great sport. Less intense,” he says. A fellow pickleball fan is Vandals defensive line coach Loni Fangupo, says Bertram.

“He’s a beast.”

Bertram has gone through his time in Moscow finding little he cannot master. He and his older brother, Ben, started their college football careers at the University of New Mexico as walk-ons, Ben as a defensive lineman and Mathais as a safety. They earned scholarships, but after a year the Lobos coaches felt they could upgrade their talent, and the Bertrams lost their rides.

“That was January 1st. On January 7th we moved to Moscow. It’s been great,” he says.

Eck points out Mathais Bertram was not offered a scholarship. Eck said he had just been hired in Jan. 2022 and “we needed help on the defensive line. We really started recruiting his brother. He asked ‘have you got a spot for my brother?’ “

In a Facetime call with the brothers and their father, Eck said the best he could offer was a chance for Mathais to walk on. Which he did, and he won a scholarship after spring football.

Idaho switched Mathais from safety to linebacker. After two years as a starter, Bertram has had to share time at two positions as a senior.

“Even this year, he is an unselfish guy,” Eck says.

Bertram started at strongside linebacker last year. “But this year, Isiah King,” a redshirt junior from San Diego, “has come on and is taking a lot of reps at Sam,” Eck says.

Bertram learned the weakside or Will linebacker position. In games now he splits time with redshirt freshman Zach Johnson at Will and with King at Sam (strongside).

“We have got a three-man rotation,” Eck says. Bertram had a season high 10 tackles in Idaho’s most recent game against Football Championship Subdivision 19th ranked Abilene Christian.

Bertram’s immediate plans after Idaho’s season concludes is to train with his brother at the new gym Ben Bertram opened in Moscow, Palouse Performance, with a goal of earning notice from NFL scouts at an Idaho pro day next spring.

At some point he would also like to spend a year as a lay missionary before getting into a long-term career in coaching football, most likely in high school.

In the meantime, though, with the FCS 4th ranked Vandals, “I am making lifelong memories. I have never been on a team this close knit,” Bertram says.

The 3-1 Vandals take on their third straight FCS ranked team when they go on the road to face 14th ranked University of California Davis Saturday.

“Our ultimate goal is a Big Sky Conference championship. Everybody knows what we are capable of,” Bertram says.

In his case, this is practically anything he puts his mind to.