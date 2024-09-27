Spokane Chiefs find balanced scoring in 6-3 road win over Wenatchee

From staff reports

WENATCHEE – Cameron Parr scored late in the second period to give the visitors a three-goal lead and the Spokane Chiefs (2-1-0-0) defeated the Wenatchee Wild 6-3 in a Western Hockey League game at Town Toyota Center on Friday.

The Chiefs fell behind early on Zane Saab’s first goal of the season 5½ minutes into the game. But Spokane scored the next four goals, with Shea Van Olm, Mathis Preston, Owen Martin and finally Parr all lighting the lamp.

Wenatchee (1-1-0-0) answered for two goals midway through the third period to make it a one-goal game. But Rasmus Ekstrom added an insurance goal at the 14:20 mark, and Nathan Mayes added a short-handed empty-netter with 28 seconds to go.

Dawson Cowan, fresh off NHL camp, made his first start of the season and had 32 saves.

Moves: The Chiefs acquired 2006-born goaltender Ryan Tamelin from the Victoria Royals in exchange for an eighth-round pick in the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft. Tamelin was originally drafted by Spokane in the ninth round (183rd overall) of the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft.

The 6-foot-8 Tamelin posted a 2.82 GAA and .913 save percentage over 18 games (13-4-0) with Okanagan Hockey Academy U18 Prep last season.